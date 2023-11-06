Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Dartmouth 0-0, Duke 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $67.00

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils will host the Dartmouth Big Green to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

A deciding factor in this game could be offensive rebounds, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. Duke finished last season ranked 37th in the nation in offensive rebounds, having averaged 12.6 per game. Dartmouth, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 293rd with 8.4 per game.

Looking back to last season, Duke had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 23-8 record. On the other hand, Dartmouth sure didn't have their best season, finishing 10-18.

As for their game on Monday, the game looks promising for Duke, as the team is favored by a full 27.5 points. They finished last season with a 13-18 record against the spread.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Blue Devils as a 23.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.