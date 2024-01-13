Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-7, Duke 12-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Duke is 8-2 against Georgia Tech since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Georgia Tech is crawling into this contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Duke will bounce in with seven consecutive wins.

Duke has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight contests by 20 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Panthers on Tuesday as the Blue Devils made off with a 75-53 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-23.

Kyle Filipowski was the offensive standout of the match as he shot 4-for-4 from deep and dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech fought the good fight in their overtime match against Notre Dame on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 75-68 to the Fighting Irish. Georgia Tech didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Miles Kelly put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points along with seven rebounds. Baye Ndongo was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with nine rebounds.

The Blue Devils' win bumped their record up to 12-3. As for the Yellow Jackets, their loss dropped their record down to 8-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Duke have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Duke came up short against Georgia Tech in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 72-68. Will Duke have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Duke has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.