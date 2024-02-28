Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Louisville 8-19, Duke 21-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Duke is heading back home. They and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Saturday, the Blue Devils were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 83-79 to the Demon Deacons.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jared McCain, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds. He didn't help Duke's cause all that much against the Hurricanes on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Kyle Filipowski, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Louisville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 72-50 walloping at the hands of the Fighting Irish. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Louisville has scored all season.

Louisville's loss came about despite a quality game from Skyy Clark, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds. Clark didn't help Louisville's cause all that much against the Yellow Jackets on February 10th but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Blue Devils' defeat dropped their record down to 21-6. As for the Cardinals, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-19 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: Duke have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Louisville, though, as they've only made 29.7% of their threes this season. Given Duke's sizable advantage in that area, the Cardinals will need to find a way to close that gap.

Duke was able to grind out a solid win over the Cardinals in their previous matchup back in January, winning 83-69. Will Duke repeat their success, or do the Cardinals have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Duke has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.