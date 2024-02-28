Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Louisville 8-19, Duke 21-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo



What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Duke. They and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The timing is sure in Duke's favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Cardinals have not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses.

Last Saturday, the Blue Devils were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 83-79 to the Demon Deacons.

Despite their loss, Duke saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jared McCain, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. McCain didn't help Duke's cause all that much against the Hurricanes on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match. Kyle Filipowski was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Louisville found out the hard way on Wednesday. They suffered a bruising 72-50 loss at the hands of the Fighting Irish. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Louisville has scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by Skyy Clark, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds. He didn't help Louisville's cause all that much against the Yellow Jackets on February 10th but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Blue Devils' loss dropped their record down to 21-6. As for the Cardinals, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-19 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: Duke have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Louisville, though, as they've only made 29.7% of their threes this season. Given Duke's sizable advantage in that area, the Cardinals will need to find a way to close that gap.

Duke beat the Cardinals 83-69 in their previous matchup back in January. Will Duke repeat their success, or do the Cardinals have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Duke is a big 20-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Duke has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.