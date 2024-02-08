Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Duke looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 33-25 lead against Notre Dame.

If Duke keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-5 in no time. On the other hand, Notre Dame will have to make due with a 7-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Notre Dame 7-15, Duke 16-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $90.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Duke. They and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The matchup between Duke and the Tar Heels on Saturday hardly resembled the 62-57 effort from their previous meeting. The Blue Devils fell 93-84 to the Tar Heels. Duke's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jared McCain, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. Mark Mitchell was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Duke struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as N. Carolina posted 18 assists.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight defeat. They took a 70-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers.

Despite the defeat, Notre Dame had strong showings from Markus Burton, who scored 17 points along with three steals, and Tae Davis, who scored 16 points. Davis didn't help Notre Dame's cause all that much against the Cavaliers on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Blue Devils' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-5. As for the Fighting Irish, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-15 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Duke hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.1 points per game. It's a different story for Notre Dame, though, as they've been averaging only 61.9 points per game. The only thing between Duke and another offensive beatdown is the Fighting Irish. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Duke was able to grind out a solid win over the Fighting Irish in their previous matchup back in January, winning 67-59. Will Duke repeat their success, or do the Fighting Irish have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Duke is a big 17-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

Series History

Duke has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.