Halftime Report
After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Duke looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 33-25 lead against Notre Dame.
If Duke keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-5 in no time. On the other hand, Notre Dame will have to make due with a 7-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Duke Blue Devils
Current Records: Notre Dame 7-15, Duke 16-5
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $90.00
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Duke. They and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The matchup between Duke and the Tar Heels on Saturday hardly resembled the 62-57 effort from their previous meeting. The Blue Devils fell 93-84 to the Tar Heels. Duke's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jared McCain, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. Mark Mitchell was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.
Duke struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as N. Carolina posted 18 assists.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight defeat. They took a 70-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers.
Despite the defeat, Notre Dame had strong showings from Markus Burton, who scored 17 points along with three steals, and Tae Davis, who scored 16 points. Davis didn't help Notre Dame's cause all that much against the Cavaliers on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.
The Blue Devils' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-5. As for the Fighting Irish, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-15 record this season.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Duke hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.1 points per game. It's a different story for Notre Dame, though, as they've been averaging only 61.9 points per game. The only thing between Duke and another offensive beatdown is the Fighting Irish. Will they be able to keep them contained?
Duke was able to grind out a solid win over the Fighting Irish in their previous matchup back in January, winning 67-59. Will Duke repeat their success, or do the Fighting Irish have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Duke is a big 17-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 16.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 134 points.
Series History
Duke has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Duke 67 vs. Notre Dame 59
- Feb 14, 2023 - Duke 68 vs. Notre Dame 64
- Jan 31, 2022 - Duke 57 vs. Notre Dame 43
- Feb 09, 2021 - Notre Dame 93 vs. Duke 89
- Dec 16, 2020 - Duke 75 vs. Notre Dame 65
- Feb 15, 2020 - Duke 94 vs. Notre Dame 60
- Jan 28, 2019 - Duke 83 vs. Notre Dame 61
- Mar 08, 2018 - Duke 88 vs. Notre Dame 70
- Jan 29, 2018 - Duke 88 vs. Notre Dame 66
- Mar 11, 2017 - Duke 75 vs. Notre Dame 69