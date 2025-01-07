Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Pittsburgh 12-2, Duke 12-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Pittsburgh has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Saturday, Pittsburgh greeted the New Year with with an 83-68 win over Stanford.

Ishmael Leggett was the offensive standout of the game as he went 9 for 13 en route to 21 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Jaland Lowe, who posted 16 points along with five assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, Duke waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with seven straight wins... but they left with eight. They took their match with ease, bagging an 89-62 victory over the Mustangs. The Blue Devils have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine contests by 21 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Cooper Flagg, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyrese Proctor, who posted 14 points along with six rebounds.

Duke was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as SMU only racked up 14.

Pittsburgh pushed their record up to 12-2 with the win, which was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Duke, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 12-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Pittsburgh has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Pittsburgh didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Duke in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, but they still walked away with an 80-76 win. Does Pittsburgh have another victory up their sleeve, or will Duke turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Duke has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.