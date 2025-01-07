Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Pittsburgh 12-2, Duke 12-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Pittsburgh has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, Pittsburgh greeted the New Year with with an 83-68 win over Stanford.

Ishmael Leggett was the offensive standout of the game as he went 9 for 13 en route to 21 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Jaland Lowe, who posted 16 points along with five assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, Duke waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with seven straight wins... but they left with eight. They took their match with ease, bagging an 89-62 victory over the Mustangs. The Blue Devils have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine contests by 21 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Cooper Flagg, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyrese Proctor, who posted 14 points along with six rebounds.

Duke was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as SMU only racked up 14.

Pittsburgh pushed their record up to 12-2 with the win, which was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Duke, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 12-2.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Pittsburgh has been crazy accurate this season, having made 49.5% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.4% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While fans of Pittsburgh and Duke were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead, Duke is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-4 against the spread).

Odds

Duke is a big 14.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Blue Devils, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Duke has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.