Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Duke and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Queens 46-33.

Duke entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Queens step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Queens 6-8, Duke 8-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $175.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Duke. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Queens Royals at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The timing is sure in Duke's favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while Queens has not had much luck on the away from home, with nine straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Wednesday, the Blue Devils earned a 78-70 win over the Bears.

Duke got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jared McCain out in front who scored 21 points. Jeremy Roach was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Queens found out the hard way last Friday. They were dealt a punishing 109-79 loss at the hands of the Tigers. Queens was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 69-36.

The losing side was boosted by BJ McLaurin, who scored 18 points.

The Blue Devils' win bumped their record up to 8-3. As for the Royals, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-8 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Duke hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.3 points per game. However, it's not like Queens struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Duke is a big 27.5-point favorite against Queens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 28-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

