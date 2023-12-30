Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Queens 6-8, Duke 8-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Queens Royals at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The timing is sure in Duke's favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home while Queens has not had much luck on the away from home, with nine straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Wednesday, the Blue Devils beat the Bears 78-70.

Duke got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jared McCain out in front who scored 21 points. Jeremy Roach was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Queens found out the hard way on Friday. They took a serious blow against the Tigers, falling 109-79. Queens was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 69-36.

The losing side was boosted by BJ McLaurin, who scored 18 points.

The Blue Devils' win bumped their record up to 8-3. As for the Royals, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-8 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Duke hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.3 points per game. However, it's not like Queens struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.