A trip to the 2026 ACC Tournament championship game will be on the line when the fifth-seeded Clemson Tigers battle the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils in Friday's semifinals. Clemson tripped up fourth-seeded North Carolina 80-79 in the quarterfinals on Thursday, while Duke survived 80-79 over eighth-seeded Florida State. The Tigers (24-9), who have won three straight, have never won an ACC Tournament championship, coming up second in 2008. The Blue Devils (30-2), who have won nine in a row, have won 23 ACC Tournament titles, including last season. Duke will be without Patrick Ngongba II (undisclosed) and Caleb Foster (foot), while Carter Welling (ACL) won't play for Clemson.

Tipoff from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Duke leads the all-time series 116-34, including a 67-54 win on Feb. 14. Duke is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Clemson vs. Duke odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 134.5. Before making any Duke vs. Clemson picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Clemson vs. Duke 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Duke vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. Duke spread: Duke -11.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Clemson vs. Duke over/under: 134.5 points Clemson vs. Duke money line: Clemson +518, Duke -735 Clemson vs. Duke picks: See picks at SportsLine Clemson vs. Duke streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Clemson vs. Duke predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (134.5 points). The Over has hit in five of the last nine Clemson games, and in four of the last seven Duke games. Clemson is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games. Duke, meanwhile, is 5-5 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Tigers to have three players score 11.1 points or more, including R.J. Godfrey, who is projected to score 12.9 points. The Blue Devils are projected to have three players score 10.5 points or more, led by Cameron Boozer, who is projected to score 28.7 points. The model is projecting 147 combined points.

How to make Duke vs. Clemson picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.

The model projects one side of the spread to hit in well over 50% of the time.