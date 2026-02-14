Two of the Atlantic Coast Conference's top teams clash when the No. 20 Clemson Tigers face the fourth-ranked Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. Clemson is coming off a 76-66 loss to Virginia Tech on Wednesday, while Duke rolled to a 70-54 win at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The Tigers (20-5, 10-2 ACC), who are tied with Virginia for second in the conference, are 6-2 on the road this season. The Blue Devils (22-2, 11-1 ACC), who lead the ACC, are 11-0 on their home floor. Players not expected to play include Clemson's Zac Foster (knee) and Duke's Ifeanyi Ufochukwu (undisclosed).

Tipoff from the Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., is set for noon ET. Duke leads the all-time series 115-34, but Clemson has won two of the last three matchups. Duke is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Duke vs. Clemson odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 133.5. Before making any Clemson vs. Duke picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Clemson vs. Duke spread: Duke -13.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Clemson vs. Duke over/under: 133.5 points Clemson vs. Duke money line: Duke -1250, Clemson +753 Clemson vs. Duke picks: See picks at SportsLine Clemson vs. Duke streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (133.5 points). The Over has hit in five of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between the schools. The Over also hit in Clemson's last game.

The model projects the Tigers to have four players score 10.4 points or more, including Jestin Porter's projected 12.2 points. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, are projected to have three players score 10.1 or more points, led by Cameron Boozer, who is projected to score 21.8 points. The Over clears in well over 80% of simulations.

