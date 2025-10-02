Duke and basketball coach Jon Scheyer have agreed to a new six-year deal that will keep him around Durham through the 2030-31 season, according to ESPN. Scheyer, who replaced legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, previously signed an extension in 2023 that ran through 2029.

Scheyer is less than a year removed from leading the Blue Devils to the 2025 Final Four, the program's first in three years. He also has 89 wins through his first three seasons in charge, tying former Butler coach Brad Stevens and current Illinois coach Brad Underwood for the most in Division I history in that span.

Scheyer's Blue Devils finished the 2024-25 season with a 35-4 record, marking the first time that Scheyer has won 30 games in a single season. It was also the program's best record in a decade. That included a 19-1 record in conference play as Duke won both the ACC Tournament and the ACC regular season crown. Prior to taking over in the wake of Krzyzewski's retirement, Scheyer was an assistant at Duke from 2014-18 and an associate head coach for the Blue Devils from 2018-22.

Scheyer also played under Krzyzewski at Duke from 2006-10. He was a 2010 first-team All-ACC selection as he helped guide the Blue Devils to their fourth national title with Krzyzewski at the helm.

Scheyer recruiting at a high level

Though Scheyer is improving as an in-game coach, his recruiting has always been on point. In fact, through his three short years, he's amassed some of the most impressive recruiting classes in Duke's proud history.

In 2022, just months after he was hand-picked as Krzyzewski's successor, Duke signed the No. 1 recruiting class. The Blue Devils have signed the top college basketball recruiting class in all but one year of Scheyer's tenure.

Thirteen of the 22 prospects that have signed with Duke since 2022 graded out as five stars, per 247Sports. Scheyer has also signed four of the 12 highest-rated players in program history over the last three years. That includes Cooper Flagg, who was the top overall prospect in the Class of 2024 and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg was one of three Blue Devils taken in the first round of June's draft. Kon Knueppel went fourth overall and Khaman Maluach went off the board at No. 10.