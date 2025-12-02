Final Four teams from last year will meet in the ACC/SEC Challenge 2025 as the No. 15 Florida Gators visit the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday. Florida (5-2) is the defending national champion but has as many losses through seven games as it had through 20 games last season, though the Gators are 2-0 versus ACC teams in 2025-26. Duke (8-0) has already defeated two SEC teams this season, the first coming in its season opener versus Texas, as well as its last game against Arkansas. Both teams are 1-1 all-time in the ACC/SEC Challenge, which began in 2023.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Duke is 5-2 all-time versus the Gators, with the teams last meeting in 2017. The Blue Devils are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Duke odds, while the over/under is 157.5. Before making any Duke vs. Florida picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has simulated Florida vs. Duke 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Duke vs. Florida:

Florida vs. Duke spread: Duke -7.5
Florida vs. Duke over/under: 157.5 points
Florida vs. Duke money line: Duke -336, Florida +265

How to make Duke vs. Florida picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Florida vs. Duke 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (157.5 points). These teams have trended strongly towards the Under this season. Seven out of eight Duke games have gone Under, while Florida has seen five of its seven fail to reach the total.

SportsLine's model is projecting 156 combined points in this one as the Under hits in well over 50% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

So who wins Florida vs. Duke, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations?