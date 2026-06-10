Meet Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje: Duke's 7-foot phenom and next potential No. 1 draft pick

TREVISO, Italy -- Can a 7-foot superstar committing to Duke really fly under the radar? Especially a five-star prospect already garnering NBA buzz who will have to spend two seasons on campus?

That could be the case for 17-year-old incoming Duke freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, whom I watched up close for three days over the weekend at the famed Adidas Eurocamp in Treviso, Italy. Boumtje Boumtje committed to Duke on April 30 amid the frenzy of the transfer portal. He was originally in the class of 2027, but reclassified to 2026 and will enroll at Duke this summer.

The commitment received headlines, but not the buzz or pop a five-star commitment usually would get. Not only could Boumtje Boumtje, who plays for FC Barcelona, be a key impact starter for the Blue Devils in 2026-27, but he could be a complete superstar in year two.

Boumtje Boumtje could easily be considered Duke's most important commitment in the 2026 class. Because of his age, he won't be NBA Draft-eligible until 2028 which gives the Duke staff two years to work with him. It's a nice bonus and by the time he leaves Duke, Boumtje Boumtje could be considered one of the biggest names in college basketball."

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To understand Boumtje Boumtje, the promise he holds and how his commitment could be relatively underhyped, it is important to know his story and nontraditional path.

Joaquim is the son of Ruben Boumtje Boumtje, who played at Georgetown (1997–2001) and professionally in the NBA and overseas, and is now a basketball executive who serves as Head of League Operations for the Basketball Africa League (BAL). Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje is an American who has played internationally. Other than one appearance at last October's USA Basketball minicamp in Colorado Springs, he has never been seen in the United States and took a winding road to Duke and five-star status.

"I was born in Germany when my dad was playing," Boumtje Boumtje told CBS Sports. "I moved to Chicago, Florida, Delaware, back to Florida, and then came to Barcelona, Spain, when I was 14 years old. So I was born in Germany, lived in the U.S., and have lived in Barcelona for the last three years."

Scouting Boumtje Boumtje

Boumtje Boumtje passes the eye test and checks all the physical basketball boxes. He is a skilled lefty who has low-post moves, can shoot the three, and runs the floor with a 7-foot-3 wingspan. His running jump allows him to reach 12-foot-2 (as measured at Eurocamp), along with a 245-pound frame.

If he had played high school basketball in the United States, multiple NBA scouts told CBS Sports that Boumtje Boumtje would have challenged Kansas signee Tyran Stokes for the No. 1 spot in the 2026 final rankings.

"He absolutely would have been in the conversation with Stokes," said an Eastern Conference scout. "That size, that skill. It's unfair that Duke gets to have him for two years. He may need some time to adjust to college basketball and get more physical, but he's got it all."

CBS Sports Director of Basketball Adam Finkelstein believes Boumtje-Boumtje's tremendous overlap of size and skill is what separates him right now.

"He measured at 7-feet tall (with shoes on) at the 2025 USA Basketball trials with a 9-foot-4 standing reach. He has an extremely soft natural touch and floor-spacing ability. He's probably best described as a stretch-five who projects as being able to pick-and-pop, play out of various types of perimeter actions, and is particularly valuable as a floor-spacing trailer.

"He's not an elite athlete and could stand to better develop his conditioning and footspeed. Simultaneously, he could improve his assertiveness, aggression, and physicality in the lane as well."

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The bulk of his development came from playing club basketball in Spain. That wasn't because he didn't trust the development system in the United States. The move was a practical one.

"It was mainly because my dad got his job in Africa, in the BAL, and that flight from the U.S. there is very long. Working with Barca, they were able to let us in, and we all moved. My siblings, my mom, and I all moved to Barcelona, and I've lived there with them for the last three years."

In addition to his standout run over the weekend at Eurocamp, Boumtje Boumtje also starred at the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague Finals in Greece two weeks ago. He led FC Barcelona's U18 team to a championship, averaging 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 47.4% from the 3-point line.

Seeking college basketball development at Duke

Boumtje Boumtje could have just as easily stayed overseas, but he is confident that he can excel in college because of his club success. He loved what Jon Scheyer and his staff told him during the recruiting process, and he likes the idea of having a few years to adjust to the college game before moving on to the NBA. He also doesn't care where he might have ranked in the United States or that he doesn't have the notoriety many highly touted prep prospects relish.

"I think just the developmental piece, because that's really the biggest thing for me -- I want to improve," Boumtje Boumtje said of his decision to pick Duke. "They have a very loaded roster, so I know minutes are tight, but I think that with enough development, I'll be able to play. I think I'll be able to push through and play, and then by the time the second year comes, I'll be able to be a main contributor and hopefully one of the best players in the U.S.

"I think everything will come into place when it needs to. Whether I'm known in Europe now, whether I'm known in the U.S. now, that's not going to affect how I play. If 10,000 more people know who I am, it's not going to change anything. It's really just me getting better that matters."

A Western Conference scout thinks Boumtje Boumtje is selling his ability to make an early impact short.

"Despite his youth, he's an immediate-impact contributor at Duke with his offensive versatility and ability to space the floor. He's a lottery-level talent once he becomes draft-eligible because of the size, shooting, and lineup optionality he provides," the scout told CBS Sports.

Before he gets to campus in Durham, North Carolina, Boumtje Boumtje will compete for a spot on USA Basketball's FIBA U17 squad. But whether you want to call him underrated, underhyped, or under-the-radar, he has big goals for Duke and himself over the next few years

"The goal is to go and win everything. Win the ACC, win the national title, just be the best possible team in college basketball," Boumtje Boumtje said.

On a personal level, Boumtje Boumtje is already getting comparisons to some Duke greats. During his recruitment, the Blue Devil staff compared him to Cameron Boozer and Jayson Tatum in terms of where he can go with development.

"When everything's said and done, I just want to be the best version of myself that I can be, whatever that is. Hopefully it's a star. That's what I'm gunning for. That's what I'm going to go for -- to be the best player possible on the court. And if that's what comes, that's what comes."