Duke freshman Marvin Bagley declares for 2018 NBA Draft and could be the No. 1 pick

What many believed was a foregone conclusion was made official on Wednesday, as Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III declared for the 2018 NBA Draft on his Instagram page.

"I can't believe the time has come for me to say this but I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft," said Bagley. "First off I want to thank Jesus for putting me here and allowing me to show my gifts that he has given me. I want to thank my family and everyone who has been in my corner since day one, the support has meant a lot to me. I also want to thank those who doubted me and continue to doubt me, it only pushes me to get better every single day. I learned a lot this year on and off of the court and I'm thankful for the opportunity. Thank you Duke!"

In his lone season at Duke, Bagley earned ACC Player of the Year honors and averaged 21.2 points and 11.1 rebounds. He led Duke in both scoring and rebounding, and guided the Blue Devils to a 29-8 overall record that included an NCAA Tournament run to the Elite Eight.

Bagley entered the season as one of the favorites to be selected with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, and his performance on the floor did little to suggest that still isn't the case. CBS Sports' Reid Forgrave has Bagley going first overall in his latest mock draft, and many others believe it's unlikely he falls out of the top 3. because of his rebounding ability and versatility to play both inside and outside the paint.