Duke freshman point guard Tre Jones will return for his sophomore season

Duke freshman point guard Tre Jones will return for a sophomore season, putting his NBA dreams on hold.

After hinting on social media throughout the week that he was leaning towards another season with the Blue Devils, Duke announced officially on Monday evening in a tweet that Jones indeed will be back for at least one more year.

Jones could have declared, gone through the draft process and still returned for next season so long as he made the decision before 11:59 p.m. ET on May 29. His early announcement gives Duke freedom to recruit and fill its roster for 2019 ahead of this month's signing period.

Jones would have been an interesting prospect had he declared for the draft. Though the former five-star did not wow statistically last season -- he averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game -- his vision and ball-handling should translate. He finished with the third-best assist/turnover ratio.

Duke is expected to lose Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cameron Reddish, three former five-stars who came in as freshman with Jones last season. With Jones returning, he could be a centerpiece for the Blue Devils to rebuild around next season.