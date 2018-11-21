Duke freshman RJ Barrett throws down windmill dunk in win vs. Auburn in Maui Invitational
Barrett followed suit of his star teammate, Zion Williamson, who windmilled in a win on Monday
Throwing down windmill dunks in practice or in warm-ups is one thing, but to do it in live competition -- and in a close game, no less -- takes some gumption. For the second night in a row, one of Duke's young stars showed plenty by taking the ball all the way around the windmill for an easy score.
Monday against San Diego State in the quarterfinals of the Maui Invitational, it was Zion Williamson kicking things off. Against Auburn on Tuesday night, it was fellow frosh RJ Barrett who hammered it home.
At the time of Barrett's slam home, Duke found itself up by 16. But Auburn, ranked eighth in the country, clawed its way back into the game in the second half before falling 78-72 in the semifinal round of the Maui Invitational.
Duke will face the winner of Gonzaga-Arizona on Wednesday evening after winning its second straight in Hawaii. Auburn, meanwhile, faces the loser of that game in the final game of the evening on Wednesday.
