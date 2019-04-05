Duke freshman Zion Williamson continues collecting accolades, wins AP Player of the Year in runaway

Duke freshman Zion Williamson took home AP Player of the Year honors on Friday in a landslide vote.

Williamson received 59 of a possible 64 votes from AP Top 25 voters, the AP announced on Friday. Teammate RJ Barrett received two, while Virginia's De'Andre Hunter, Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Murray State's Ja Morant all earned one vote.

The award is a culmination of a season's worth of deserved pub for the Blue Devils star. Williamson took the college basketball world by storm with his rim-rocking jams, high-flying blocks and freakish feats of athleticism. He keyed Duke's 32-6 season that ended just shy of a Final Four appearance.

Williamson was also named CBS Sports Player and Freshman of the Year earlier this week.

Williamson is likely to take his honor and run, as he is currently the No. 1 prospect in the CBS Sports Top 75 Big Board for the 2019 NBA Draft. A 6-7, 285-pound forward, his versatility as a defender, scoring instincts and passing touch -- which earned him a runaway first place finish in the AP Player of the Year vote -- make him a prime candidate to be selected No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft this summer.