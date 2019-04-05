Duke freshman Zion Williamson continues collecting accolades, wins AP Player of the Year in runaway
Williamson garnered 59 of 64 votes to win POY honors in a landslide
Duke freshman Zion Williamson took home AP Player of the Year honors on Friday in a landslide vote.
Williamson received 59 of a possible 64 votes from AP Top 25 voters, the AP announced on Friday. Teammate RJ Barrett received two, while Virginia's De'Andre Hunter, Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Murray State's Ja Morant all earned one vote.
The award is a culmination of a season's worth of deserved pub for the Blue Devils star. Williamson took the college basketball world by storm with his rim-rocking jams, high-flying blocks and freakish feats of athleticism. He keyed Duke's 32-6 season that ended just shy of a Final Four appearance.
Williamson was also named CBS Sports Player and Freshman of the Year earlier this week.
Williamson is likely to take his honor and run, as he is currently the No. 1 prospect in the CBS Sports Top 75 Big Board for the 2019 NBA Draft. A 6-7, 285-pound forward, his versatility as a defender, scoring instincts and passing touch -- which earned him a runaway first place finish in the AP Player of the Year vote -- make him a prime candidate to be selected No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft this summer.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michigan State vs. Texas Tech picks
The No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans face No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the Final Four
-
Final Four best bets and 3-way parlay
SportsLine's Hank Goldberg is going big on a three-way parlay for the Final Four
-
Virginia vs. Auburn: Picks, predictions
No. 1 seed Virginia plays No. 5 seed Auburn for a spot in the national championship
-
How UVA's Diakite turned his year around
Diakite has turned his season around after a heart-to-heart with his head coach after the ACC...
-
Texas Tech vs. Michigan St. odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Michigan State vs. Texas Tech 10,000 times
-
Final Four expert picks
Our experts give their predictions for Saturday's national semifinals