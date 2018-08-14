Duke freshman Zion Williamson is still dunking from the free-throw line at 285 pounds

Skepticism was plentiful last month after Duke released its official roster and listed five-star freshman Zion Williamson, arguably the most athletic player on the team, at a gigantic 285-pounds. It's safe to say now, however, that any belief he may have lost some of his athleticism despite adding weight to his frame was a bit premature.

During practice in Toronto as the Blue Devils prepare for an exhibition tour across Canada, Williamson said "Hi" to his haters by easily slamming down a jam ... from the free-throw line.

Anyone who was worried about him losing his flash that earned him celebrity status as a high school hooper was sadly mistaken. Williamson still has every bit of his freakish talent still intact -- something Coach K said last week ahead of Duke's trip abroad wasn't lost.

"At that weight or approximately that weight, he moves as fast as anybody, jumps higher than anybody and he's alert," said Krzyzewski. "We're not talking about someone who has excess body fat. This is a kid that's in pretty darn good shape and just has a man's mass. It's more mass and strength than any type of excess weight. I'm not concerned about that. He's done really well."

Williamson and the Blue Devils will kick off their Canadian tour on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Ryerson.