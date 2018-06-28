Duke freshman Zion Williamson throws down incredible free-throw line dunk

Zion Williamson, a five-star sensation who has risen to fame on the back of his breathtaking dunks as a high-schooler, has once again thrown down an impressive dunk sure to drop your jaw.

Video of the Duke signee throwing down the huge dunk has gone viral, as it typically does when he catapults into the air. But this dunk is especially impressive because of his launching point: The free-throw line.

Williamson is a 6-foot-6, 275-pound beast of a human who is ranked as the No. 5 player in the Class of 2018, making the dunk all the more impressive for two reasons. No. 1: 275-pound humans shouldn't be able to soar like that, and No. 2: He's 275-pounds! Did I mention that already?

This may be just a preview of what college basketball fans may be treated to next season as the star prospect takes center stage for the Blue Devils next season. With the No. 1 ranked recruiting class headlined by R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish and Williamson, Duke will be must-see TV every night -- especially if there's even a sliver of a chance we get to see dunks like this.