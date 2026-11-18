If No. 5 Duke needed a recalibration after a wire-to-wire loss to Michigan State in the Champions Classic, it may need something far more drastic after Tuesday's debacle, a 99-78 shellacking at home at the hands of No. 10 Illinois.

The Fighting Illini, short-handed and all, walked into Cameron Indoor Stadium and handed Jon Scheyer's club a loss that the Blue Devils won't soon forget.

It's one of the most embarrassing beatdowns for Duke basketball in years, eliciting call-backs to 1989 to find the last time Duke lost by 20-plus points at home. Losing basketball games is part of the gig, and Duke has yielded more than its fair share of heartbreakers, but the way this one went down said a whole lot about the fabric of this Illinois team and equally as much about where Duke (3-2) is between the ears.

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Before their loss to the Illini, the Blue Devils had won 35 consecutive home games, the longest active streak in the country, including 22 consecutive victories vs. nonconference opponents.

Stojakovic stuffs stat sheet in historic night

Illinois (4-1) is tough, resilient and owns one of the best duos in all of college basketball. Senior Andrej Stojakovic was en Fuego from the tip. The sleek wing drove Duke into its grave with devastating slashes to the cup. Stojakovic's 46-point explosion broke the record for the most points scored by a visitor in Cameron Indoor's hallowed halls set by South Carolina's Grady Wallace (43 points in 1957).

Rude visitors

The top scoring performances by a Duke opponent at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Player, Team Date Points Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois Nov. 17, 2026 46 Grady Wallace, South Carolina Feb. 23, 1957 43 Len Bias, Maryland Jan. 25, 1986 41 Frank Selvy, Furman Dec. 2, 1953 40 Lennie Rosenbluth, North Carolina March 1, 1957 40 Joe Smith, Maryland March 1, 1995 40

It's tied for the second-most points an Illinois player has ever scored in a single game. But for some of the game, it was Illinois five-star freshman Quentin Coleman who somehow, someway looked like the best player on the floor. Coleman will make Duke regret not taking a stronger second look at recruiting the former Wake Forest commit. The slim 6-foot-4 guard made his best impression toward being the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft with a 27-point, eight-rebound, four-assist showing. Illinois walloped Duke despite shooting just 19% from 3-point range because it had the best two players on the floor by a country mile.

It was an absolute splattering.

Duke off to rough start and it won't get any easier

Duke, for all intents and purposes, looks shattered right now. Physically, mentally, spiritually, all of the above. The Illini rebounded 18 of its 41 misses. An unacceptable, abominable mark for a Duke team that is the third-tallest in America. Jon Scheyer was so fed up with Duke's point guard play that he benched Cayden Boozer for all but three minutes in the second half. Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, a potential No. 1 pick in 2028, was also riding the pine to start the second half.

A starting lineup flip feels inevitable for Scheyer, but it's far more than just changing up personnel.

Two weeks ago, Duke had a starting lineup that was the envy of everyone. A point guard like Boozer who gets the ball where it needs to go. A sharpshooter like John Blackwell, who is equally as dangerous from beyond the stripe as he is with his boulder-shoulder drives. A big wing in Dame Sarr, who was on the short-list for National Defensive Player of the Year. A front line filled with Boumtje Boumtje (dubbed the No. 1 player in the sport this year by some outlets) and big man Pat Ngongba, who looked poised for an all-time year now that he's in the best shape of his life.

It wasn't hyperbole to dub Duke's starting lineup as the best in the country. It also couldn't be further from the truth on a night like this. Boozer, Blackwell, Sarr, Ngongba and Boumtje Boumtje are all blue-chip recruits who just got outplayed by an Illinois team that didn't have CBS Sports' Preseason All-American David Mirkovic sidelined with a broken foot. Duke got out-hustled by a team starting three freshmen. It's the first time since UNC in 2007 that a team with three diaper dandies in the starting lineup walked into Cameron and beat Duke. Coleman is the 5-star coup, but Ethan Brown and Lincoln Williams were three-star recruits. This isn't even the best version of Illinois. When Mirkovic gets cleared, that trio of Coleman, Stojakovic and Mirkovic is flat-out terrifying. Illinois looks like it has dudes. Duke has, what, exactly?

The best defenses take away — or limit — what the opponent does best. Duke's defense? After you, please. Stojakovic gave Sarr, Sebastian Wilkins and anybody else the business. Illinois' coaching staff was jumping for joy when Duke senior guard Caleb Foster got switched onto Coleman. The freshman took the senior to school for an old-fashioned three-point play in the second half to keep the good orange-and-blue vibes rolling. Duke had nothing for Illinois at the point of attack or at the rim.

Winning the NCAA Tournament? Duke can't even think about that right now. Not with a date with UConn lingering next week in Las Vegas. If Duke doesn't bring its hard hat to that Sin City showdown, UConn will pour salt into a fresh wound.

Burying a season is foolish in November, but Duke better stop digging because this hole is deep. Finding an ounce of toughness, more connectivity and an identity on both ends of the floor is paramount. Duke has nothing working right now on either end. No cutting. No offensive rebounding. No pace. It's a bunch of timid shots with soft drives and a shockingly low amount of physicality.

You can't say that about Illinois. Time or score, healthy or not, you know what Illinois is going to do. The offensive rebounding, the unselfishness, the pace, the mismatch hunting. That's what the Illini do, day in and day out. Brad Underwood has made a living getting his team to be at its very best on the road in tough environments, even if they are short-handed. It happens year after year after year. Tuesday was Underwood's masterpiece, where all the buzzwords about culture, identity and slogans like "Everyday guys" start to garner more than just rolled eyes.

What can Duke hang its hat on right now? That it will rank highly in recruiting rankings?