Duke injury update: Marques Bolden progressing, Jack White doubtful due to hamstring in Sweet 16 vs. Virginia Tech

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has been offering injury updates at the start of most press conferences these days, basically since Zion Williamson's shoe broke against North Carolina in early February.

Williamson has been back in the lineup for five games, offering little sign of anything but full health for the superstar freshman, but the Blue Devils continues to be at a loss for big bodies due to injuries to frontcourt rotation players. Forward Marques Bolden suffered a scary knee injury in the second game against North Carolina earlier this month, and after missing the ACC Tournament he made his return to action in the first round against North Dakota State.

Bolden, a starter in 21 games this season, came off the bench in the last two games with 18 minutes of work against the Bison and then just nine minutes against UCF. Mike Krzyzewski said Thursday that Bolden has continued to make good progress and that the protective brace he wore in the first two rounds won't be needed when the Blue Devils play against Virginia Tech on Friday night.

Forward Jack White, however, continues to battle a hamstring injury that has kept him out since the ACC Tournament. Krzyzewski noted that White's status is "more doubtful than probable" but that a final decision will come Friday prior to the second regional semifinal here.

White and Bolden's injuries have put a ton on Javin DeLaurier, who has been the anchor of short rotation with the other four freshman -- Zion Williamson joining him down low, with Tre Jones, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish playing on the perimeter -- here during Duke's postseason run. While Coach K has noted that DeLaurier is currently playing some of the best basketball of his career, the junior forward is also happy to see some depth back down low. With few options to come off the bench, DeLaurier said he's had to be particularly careful to avoid foul trouble while remaining aggressive on defense and always aware of the game situation to avoid hurting his team in any way.

Duke tips off against Virginia Tech at approximately 9:39 p.m. Friday in the second Sweet 16 game following LSU vs. Michigan State in the first East Regional semifinal.