If Duke's loss to Michigan State in last week's Champions Classic was a wake-up call for Jon Scheyer's team, Tuesday's 99-78 loss to No. 10 Illinois at home should have his team doing some serious soul-searching. The Blue Devils entered the 2026-27 season as the preseason favorite to win the national title but look more like a team heading out of the next AP Top 25 poll than a legit title contender.

"We're soft," Scheyer said. "That shows in the rebounding. That shows in the paint. We're bigger than they are. We gave up 20 more points. 20 more rebounds. That's going to be addressed."

In fact, data shows that after the loss to Illinois, the No. 5 Blue Devils can't win the national title this season. That's because there has never been a men's national champion that lost by at least 20 points at home in the same season, per CBS Sports Research.

College Basketball Power Rankings: Duke, Michigan State drop after eye-opening losses Cameron Salerno

Notably, Kansas lost at home 80-62 to Kentucky during the 2021-22 season — the year the Jayhawks won the national title — but no team has won it all after losing by more than 20 points at home.

How Duke lost a cause for concern

Not all losses in November are created equal, but it's the way Duke picked up its first two losses of the season that is alarming. Duke lost in wire-to-wire fashion against Michigan State at the Champions Classic, then lost by 21 at home to Illinois. The bad (maybe good news) for Duke? The schedule doesn't get easier. Duke faces No. 3 UConn and No. 1 Florida in the next few weeks.

How rare was a Duke loss inside Cameron Indoor Stadium?

Duke was riding a 35-game home winning streak, which was the longest active in Division I basketball

Duke hadn't lost at home since March 2024, when it lost to North Carolina

Illinois came one point short of eclipsing the century mark inside Cameron Indoor Stadium as an opponent. The last team to do that was UNC in 2009.

Duke was 66-3 heading into this game at home under Scheyer

The margin of defeat at home marked Duke's worst home loss since 1983, when a guy by the name of Michael Jordan dropped 32 points in a 24-point win over the Blue Devils.

College basketball winners, losers: Florida, Houston to clash in 2025 title game rematch; Duke pounded at home Cameron Salerno

Duke on the wrong side of a legendary performance

Trivia time: Can you name the last player to score 46 points or more, as Illinois star Andrej Stojaković did on Tuesday against an AP top-five opponent? You won't have to search far because the last player to do so wore the same uniform as recently as last season. Illinois All-American Keaton Wagler dropped 46 points on the road in a stunning win over Purdue at Mackey Arena last season.

Here is the company Stojaković joined last night as one of the players who dropped 46 points against a top-five team in the last 30 years.

Andrej Stojaković, Illinois: 46 points vs. Duke (2026)

Keaton Wagler, Illinois: 46 points vs. Purdue (2026)

Buddy Hield, Oklahoma: 46 points vs. Kansas (2016)

Tyrese Rice, Boston College: 46 points vs. UNC (2008)

Stojaković is also finding himself in prestigious company when it comes to scoring. He has the second-most points through five games among any Big Ten player in the last 20 years.

Luka Garza, Iowa: 152

Andrej Stojaković, Illinois: 135

Eric Gordon, Indiana: 135

With the 46 points Stojaković finished with against Duke, he scored the most points at Cameron Indoor Stadium as an opponent. The previous record was set by Grady Wallace (43 points) in 1957. Stojaković also nearly broke the record for the most points scored inside Cameron Indoor Stadium by any player. The record is held by Duke's Dick Groat, who scored 48 points in 1952.

Additionally, Stojaković and star freshman Quentin Coleman combined to score 73 points. If no other player on Illinois scored besides those two, Illinois would've lost by just five points. Coleman was part of a three-freshman starting lineup that coach Brad Underwood deployed against Duke.

The last time a team starting three freshmen won at Cameron Indoor Stadium? You have to go back to 2007, when North Carolina defeated Duke after starting Ty Lawson, Wayne Ellington and Brandan Wright.

Changes are necessary at Duke after Illinois routs home Blue Devils behind Andrej Stojakovic's historic game Isaac Trotter

Duke's slow start by the numbers

Duke now sits at 3-2 after the loss to Illinois, which matches the program's worst start in the last 40 seasons. Duke's teams during the 1989-90, 1999-00 and 2020-21 seasons also started 3-2. Most recently, that 2020-21 squad did not reach the NCAA Tournament.

What makes a second loss before Thanksgiving even more jarring is how good Duke has started since Scheyer took over in 2022. Here is when Duke suffered its second loss in each of Scheyer's first five seasons.

This is the soonest Duke has suffered its second loss of the season since Scheyer took over. Also, Duke lost a total of two regular-season games last season.

Here are the dates when Duke lost its second game of the season for the last five seasons:

2022-23: Nov. 27 vs. Purdue

Nov. 27 vs. Purdue 2023-24: Nov. 29 vs. Arkansas

Nov. 29 vs. Arkansas 2024-25: Nov. 26 vs. Kansas

Nov. 26 vs. Kansas 2025-26: Feb. 7 vs. UNC

Feb. 7 vs. UNC 2026-27: Nov. 17 vs. Illinois

Duke didn't lose its second game of the season until ACC play was in full swing. The Blue Devils lost to North Carolina on the road after the Tar Heels knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Duke is the first power conference team to match their regular-season loss total (2) from the prior season in five or fewer games, since Florida did it during the 2014-15 campaign.

Also, Duke has now lost three consecutive games against ranked teams since its collapse against UConn in last season's Elite Eight. The Blue Devils have plenty of time to get it right, but the first few weeks of the season show there should be more cause for concern than optimism that Duke can win a national title.