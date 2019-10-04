Duke jumps Kentucky for No. 1 recruiting class after landing four-star forward Jaemyn Brakefield
Brakefield, the No. 38 player in the nation, committed to the Blue Devils less than 24 hours after being offered
The Duke Blue Devils took over the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite team rankings for 2020 on Friday with the commitment of four-star power forward Jaemyn Brakefield, who chose Duke over offers from Auburn, Louisville, Ole Miss and others. Brakefield, who plays for Huntington (West Virginia) Prep, is the No. 38 overall player in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 6 player at his position.
With Brakefield's pledge, Duke jumped over Kentucky to take over the top spot in the 247Sports Composite rankings in the Class of 2020. He's the second power forward commitment for Duke in the class along with recent commit Henry Coleman in a five-man recruiting class headlined by five-stars Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach and DJ Steward.
While Brakefield's commitment had been long-awaited, suspense in his Duke decision didn't last long. It was only Thursday when Duke officially extended him an offer, which culminated with a commitment from him less than 24 hours later.
"It's a dream school of mine and a place I've dreamed of playing at in my career," Brakefield told 247Sports. "The reason I picked Duke is I just think it's an unbelievable opportunity to maximize my potential at the fullest. I think it's the best fit for me as a person and a basketball player. It's something I always loved."
