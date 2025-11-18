No. 5 Duke will face No. 24 Kansas in the second leg of the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden, one of the top nonconference matchups of the 2025-26 season. The meeting between blue blood programs will be their 10th since the turn of the century.

Kansas enters having won five of the last six against Duke. The Jayhawks edged the Blue Devils 75-72 last season in Las Vegas behind 14 points from Dajuan Harris Jr., even after former KU star center Hunter Dickinson was ejected.

This year's matchup would've showcased two of the top projected picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Instead, Kansas standout Darryn Peterson will be sidelined with a hamstring injury, shifting the spotlight to Duke forward Cameron Boozer, a projected top-three pick.

Peterson, set to miss his third straight game, leads Kansas in points, rebounds, assists and blocks through the first four games.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Duke's matchup with Kansas on Tuesday.

Where to watch Duke vs. Kansas live

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Duke vs. Kansas: Need to know

Cameron Boozer is playing at an elite level: Even after losing reigning CBS Sports National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg to the NBA, Duke has reloaded with another blue-chip star. Boozer enters this matchup averaging 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He can roll out of bed and post a double-double, even on an off night. He's coming off his best performance yet — 35 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals in a blowout win over Indiana State. Tuesday's game against Kansas will be his toughest test so far.

Kansas could be in a tough spot without Peterson: Kansas coach Bill Self said after last weekend's win over Princeton that Darryn Peterson will be out for "the immediate future." While he didn't specify a timeline, Peterson won't play against Duke. The Jayhawks have struggled to generate offense without him, and his absence will force Tre White and others to shoulder more of the scoring load. Replacing a player with Peterson's production and pedigree is no small task.

Showcase of top draft picks on hold: The last time two players who went on to be top-three NBA Draft picks faced off in the regular season was in 2021, when Duke's Paolo Banchero (No. 1) met Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren in a highly anticipated matchup. Tuesday was supposed to be the next chapter of that tradition, but Peterson's injury means this year's showdown of projected top picks won't materialize.

Duke vs. Kansas prediction, picks

The betting line likely reflects Peterson's absence, which makes sense. Outside of a slow start against Texas in the first game of the season, Duke has looked sharp. If Peterson were suiting up, I expect this line (and game) would be a lot closer. However, I think Duke covers and walks away from New York with another key win on its résumé. I don't think Kansas has enough scoring without Peterson to win this game outright. Pick: Duke -10.5

