The Duke Blue Devils will visit the Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday's college basketball schedule as each squad plays its third ACC game of the season. No. 6 Duke (13-1, 2-0 ACC) has won both of its conference matchups by six points or fewer, most recently knocking off Florida State, 91-87, on Saturday. No. 20 Louisville (11-3, 1-1 ACC) is coming off an 80-76 loss to Stanford on Friday, which followed a 20-point blowout win over Cal. Duke has won each of the last seven meetings between the teams.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Duke leads the all-time series 17-9. The Blue Devils are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Louisville vs. Duke odds, while the over/under is 162.5. Before making any Duke vs. Louisville picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 10 on a sizzling 9-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Louisville vs. Duke 10,000 times and just revealed its men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Duke vs. Louisville:

Louisville vs. Duke spread: Duke -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Louisville vs. Duke over/under: 162.5 points Louisville vs. Duke money line: Duke -122, Louisville +102 Louisville vs. Duke picks: See picks at SportsLine Louisville vs. Duke streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

After simulating Louisville vs. Duke 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (162.5 points). Duke's games have heavily leaned under as the Under is 9-5 for the Blue Devils this season thanks to both their wayward outside shooting and tough defense. Duke ranks outside the top 100 teams in the country in 3-point percentage, but on the other end of the court, they're in the top 20 in the nation in opposing field goal percentage.

As for Louisville, it has seen the Under hit in three of its last four games overall, as well as three of its last four home games. Also, the recent matchups between these two have been low-scoring affairs as each of their last 12 meetings have seen 153 or fewer points scored. SportsLine's advanced model forecasts 158 combined points on Tuesday as the Under hits more than 60% of the time.

