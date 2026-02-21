Duke vs. Michigan live updates: No. 3 Blue Devils face No. 1 Wolverines in late-season nonconference showdown

Michigan vs. Duke. No. 1 vs. No. 3. The current No. 1 overall seed vs. the second No. 1 seed in Saturday's bracket preview. It all goes down Saturday night in the nation's capitol as one of the most highly anticipated regular-season games of the college basketball season takes center stage.

Michigan, which leads the country in scoring margin, enters the day 25-1 and ranked No. 1 in the NET, at KenPom and in Wins Above Bubble, a metric the selection committee evaluates as part of its seeding process. Duke (24-2) enters the day third in scoring margin and ranked No. 2 in those same metrics. It's not impossible to think this head-to-head battle could be the eventual tiebreaker that helps determine which team earns the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

It's not just tourney seeding at stake, either. Blue Devils star Cam Boozer, the favorite to win National Player of the Year, can cement himself as the unquestioned frontrunner with a big day, and perhaps a win, but he'll have to do so vs. a Michigan team that rates No. 1 in defensive efficiency. It should make for incredible theater as we watch two of the top teams square off from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights as the Blue Devils meet the Wolverines in a monumental noconference showdown on Saturday.