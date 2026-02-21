Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Duke vs. Michigan live updates: No. 3 Blue Devils face No. 1 Wolverines in late-season nonconference showdown

The Blue Devils and Wolverines meet on a neutral court Saturday in a battle that could carry significant NCAA Tournament implications

By
 &
1 min read

Michigan vs. Duke. No. 1 vs. No. 3. The current No. 1 overall seed vs. the second No. 1 seed in Saturday's bracket preview. It all goes down Saturday night in the nation's capitol as one of the most highly anticipated regular-season games of the college basketball season takes center stage.

Michigan, which leads the country in scoring margin, enters the day 25-1 and ranked No. 1 in the NET, at KenPom and in Wins Above Bubble, a metric the selection committee evaluates as part of its seeding process. Duke (24-2) enters the day third in scoring margin and ranked No. 2 in those same metrics. It's not impossible to think this head-to-head battle could be the eventual tiebreaker that helps determine which team earns the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

It's not just tourney seeding at stake, either. Blue Devils star Cam Boozer, the favorite to win National Player of the Year, can cement himself as the unquestioned frontrunner with a big day, and perhaps a win, but he'll have to do so vs. a Michigan team that rates No. 1 in defensive efficiency. It should make for incredible theater as we watch two of the top teams square off from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights as the Blue Devils meet the Wolverines in a monumental noconference showdown on Saturday.

Updating Live
(4)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Michigan relying on Big Three

Forget the Fab Five, Michigan has a new bunch of leaders upon which they rely in their Big Three: Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara. And yes: the Big Three is a literal expression (Lendeborg and Johnson are 6-9, and Mara is 7-4).

The trio accounts for 45% of the team's scoring and more than 55% of its rebounding on the season. Mara is also a shot-blocking specialist who has 71 on the season, which is tied for the fourth-most nationally. 

Kyle Boone
February 21, 2026, 9:58 PM
Feb. 21, 2026, 4:58 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

A history of matchups vs. No. 1

This is the 31st time Michigan and Duke have met in the all-time series -- and remarkably the ninth time (!!) they have met when one of the two is ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll. 

Of those nine meetings, the team ranked No. 1 in the matchup has lost just three times: Michigan to Duke in 1964; Michigan to Duke in 1992; and Duke to Michigan in 1997.

The last two matchups when one team was ranked No. 1 was when Duke was ranked No. 1 in 2000 and 2001 meetings -- which resulted in Duke wins over Michigan by a final score of 104-61 and 104-83, respectively. 

DateNo. 1 teamResult
March 20, 1964MichiganDuke 91, UM 80
December 5, 1964MichiganUM 86, Duke 79
December 21, 1965DukeDuke 100, UM 93
Dec. 14, 1991DukeDuke 88, UM 85
April 6, 1992DukeDuke 71, UM 51
December 5, 1992MichiganDuke 79, UM 68
December 13, 1997DukeUM 81, Duke 73
December 9, 2000DukeDuke 104, UM 61
December 8, 2001DukeDuke 104, UM 83
Kyle Boone
February 21, 2026, 9:31 PM
Feb. 21, 2026, 4:31 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Duke leads all-time series vs. Michigan

Duke leads the all-time series vs. Michigan, 22-8, which includes a perfect 6-0 record for the Blue Devils in games played vs. the Wolverines on neutral sites.

This is the first time the two have met since Dec. 3, 2013, when Duke defeated Michigan 79-69 in a game played in Durham, North Carolina.

Duke has won three consecutive games in the series and 10 of the last 11 vs. Michigan. 

Kyle Boone
February 21, 2026, 8:58 PM
Feb. 21, 2026, 3:58 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Player of the Year frontrunner vs. stout Michigan D

Duke freshman forward Cameron Boozer (-3000 to win the John Wooden Award for National Player of the Year) takes on a Michigan defense that rates No. 1 in adjusted efficiency margin at KenPom -- led largely by a long and athletic frontcourt. The Wolverines can throw at Boozer 7-foot-4 center Aday Mara as well as 6-foot-9 forward Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson, who this season have helped the Wolverines to the No. 2 2-point defense by percentage and are No. 4 in block percentage.

Boozer is fourth in the sport in points per game (22.8) and 14th in rebounds per game (10.0) -- and he leads Duke in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. Tough test for one of the most versatile and complete players the sport has seen in years. 

Kyle Boone
February 21, 2026, 8:31 PM
Feb. 21, 2026, 3:31 pm EST
default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Iowa State Edges Out Houston For Final 1 Seed

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Texas Tech Remains In Top 16 Despite JT Toppin Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Miami RedHawks Left Out Of Top 16 Rankings Despite Undefeated Record

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Michigan Earns Top Seed In NCAA Committee Rankings

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    No Surprises As Michigan, Duke, Arizona, & Iowa State Top Rankings

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Houston Still A Serious Contender Despite Coming In As 2 Seed In NCAA Rankings

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Texas Tech's Championship Hopes Dwindling After Losing JT Toppin To Season-Ending Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Cincinnati Negates Kansas's Offense With Outstanding Defensive Performance

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    Was Darryn Peterson's Availability a Factor in Loss to Cincinnati?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    What Went Wrong For Kansas in Loss to Cincinnati?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    Outlook for Cincinnati After Huge Win Over Kansas

  • Image thumbnail
    0:31

    Freshpet Fresh Picks: Michigan at Duke

  • Image thumbnail
    2:07

    NCAAM Highlights: Bowling Green at No. 22 Miami (OH) (2/20)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NCAAM Highlights: VCU at No. 18 Saint Louis (2/20)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Luke Skaljac Sounds Off After 27th Straight Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Booth Recap: Akron at Ball State (2/20)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Henson: No. 2 Houston Will Take Down Banged Up Arizona

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    No. 8 Kansas Must "Take What It Can Get" From Darryn Peterson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Are We Overreacting To Darryn Peterson Situation?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Highlights: Cincinnati stuns No. 8 Kansas

  • Image thumbnail
    0:13

    Sack master and photographer Myles Garrett chronicling Miami of Ohio's undefeated season

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Highlights: Nuggets go on scoring blitz in rout of Trail Blazers (2/20)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    Pete Alonso homers for Orioles in win vs. Yankees | Spring Training Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Pierre McGuire: "Great Opportunity For America To Win Gold"

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Betting preview: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 3 Duke on Saturday

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Bet to Place to Make/Miss NCAA Tournament

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    How Do You Define Tanking in The NBA?

See All NCAAB Videos