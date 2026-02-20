College basketball fans will get an absolute treat on Saturday with a rare marquee nonconfrence showdown in the month of February between No. 1 Michigan and No. 3 Duke. After No. 2 Houston lost earlier this week to Iowa State, this game will more than likely determine who is ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday and the team that is in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall seed in next month's NCAA Tournament.

Duke and Michigan have combined for just three losses heading into the weekend. Duke lost to Texas Tech back in December and fell on the road earlier this month to in-state rival North Carolina after the Tar Heels hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining after trailing the entire game. The Wolverines have won 11 consecutive games since losing to Wisconsin earlier this month.

Michigan remains in firm contention to win the Big Ten regular season title. The Wolverines have a 2.0-game lead over Illinois heading into the weekend with just four conference games remaining in the regular season.

Bracketology: Experts predict NCAA Tournament bracket before committee reveals early top 16 seeds David Cobb

Meanwhile, Duke is 2.0 games ahead of Virginia in the ACC standings, also with four games remaining. Duke faces Virginia at home next weekend.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Duke's matchup with Michigan on Saturday.

Duke vs. Michigan: Need to know

No. 1 overall seed on the line: This game not only has major stakes for next week's AP poll, but also the top line of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of this game will be in the driver's seat to earn the No. 1 overall seed in CBS Sports Bracketology. No. 3 Duke and No. 1 Michigan are 1-2 in WAB -- a new metric the committee will be looking at -- and the NET rankings. Duke and Michigan are tracking to be placed on opposite sides of the NCAA Tournament bracket, which could make this game a potential national title preview if both teams make it to Indianapolis.

Frontcourt is the strength of both teams: Michigan's strength is its frontcourt. The Wolverines have one of the best frontlines in the nation in the trio of Morez Johnson Jr., Yaxel Lendeborg and Aday Mara. Michigan will face its toughest test yet, with a matchup against Duke big man Cameron Boozer, the current national player of the year frontrunner. Boozer has been the most consistent player in the sport. Boozer is a walking double-double. Mara is one of the best shot blockers and defenders in the nation. The key to this one will come down to how Michigan can slow down Boozer.

Guards will be asked to step up: Yes, the strength of both teams is their frontcourt play, but the guards could also decide this game. On the Michigan front, Elliot Cadeau is familiar with Duke as anyone. He spent the last two seasons at North Carolina before transferring to Michigan last offseason. Cadeau's backcourt mate, Nimari Burnett, is a steady veteran presence. On the other side, Duke guard Isaiah Evans has stepped up and become the clear-cut No. 2 option. There are question marks about Duke's point guard play, with Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer sharing that responsibility. Boozer has seen his role increase lately. That's a good thing for all parties.

Where to watch Duke vs. Michigan live

Date: Saturday, Feb. 21 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena -- Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Duke vs. Michigan prediction, pick

This game is a rare nonconference Final Four/national title preview in February. It's truly going to be a toss-up. Duke and Michigan rank 1-2 in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com, and are also No. 1 and 2 in most other metrics. The key will be the frontcourt and 3-point shooting. Duke shots 34.9% from the 3-point line, while Michigan knocks down 36.1% from beyond the arc. In a sense, Boozer has become almost underrated because people have just gotten used to how dominant he is. This is an opportunity for him to show everyone why he's a Tier 1 NBA Draft prospect. Duke wins behind Boozer and Evans. Pick: Duke +2.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Isaac Trotter Cameron Salerno UM -2.5 Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Duke STRAIGHT-UP Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Duke

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.