Duke vs. Michigan State live updates: No. 2 Blue Devils battle No. 5 Spartans in Champions Classic opener

CHICAGO -- It's best on best in the Windy City. Jon Scheyer and No. 2 Duke look like a fortress, but No. 5 Michigan State's coach-point guard braintrust of Tom Izzo and Jeremy Fears Jr. is as good as you'll find in the sport. What gives in each team's first premier showdown?



We're about to find out.



Duke has cruised to a 2-0 start on the back of maybe the best starting lineup in the country. The pieces just ... fit. Point guard Cayden Boozer is that set-the-table distributor who is happy as a clam to see others score. Shooting guard John Blackwell and stretch 4 Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje are two of the best shooters in the country at their respective positions. Dame Sarr brings the clamps on the wing and looks much improved offensively. Center Pat Ngongba is the story of the season, though. The potential All-American is the best player on this team and the fulcrum of everything Duke is trying to be on both ends of the floor.



Michigan State has its hands full, but Izzo's three pillars to winning basketball games are still on the table: defend, rebound and run. That's Michigan State basketball. If the Spartans do that, it has the extra splash of shot-making to give almighty Duke a stiff test.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 2 Duke battles No. 5 Michigan State in the Champions Classic