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Duke vs. Michigan State live updates: No. 2 Blue Devils battle No. 5 Spartans in Champions Classic opener

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Duke and Michigan State collide in Chicago at the Champions Classic

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CHICAGO -- It's best on best in the Windy City. Jon Scheyer and No. 2 Duke look like a fortress, but No. 5 Michigan State's coach-point guard braintrust of Tom Izzo and Jeremy Fears Jr. is as good as you'll find in the sport. What gives in each team's first premier showdown?

We're about to find out.

Duke has cruised to a 2-0 start on the back of maybe the best starting lineup in the country. The pieces just ... fit. Point guard Cayden Boozer is that set-the-table distributor who is happy as a clam to see others score. Shooting guard John Blackwell and stretch 4 Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje are two of the best shooters in the country at their respective positions. Dame Sarr brings the clamps on the wing and looks much improved offensively. Center Pat Ngongba is the story of the season, though. The potential All-American is the best player on this team and the fulcrum of everything Duke is trying to be on both ends of the floor.

Michigan State has its hands full, but Izzo's three pillars to winning basketball games are still on the table: defend, rebound and run. That's Michigan State basketball. If the Spartans do that, it has the extra splash of shot-making to give almighty Duke a stiff test.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 2 Duke battles No. 5 Michigan State in the Champions Classic 

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Get to know Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje: The freshman sensation's path to Duke and why he can't go pro just yet

Duke star Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who is already one of the best players in college basketball and arguably the best NBA Draft prospect in the sport, isn't eligible for the 2027 NBA Draft. Yes, you read that right. The 7-foot-2 Boumtje Boumtje would be a strong contender to go No. 1 overall this summer, but he can't enter the draft because he doesn't meet the NBA's age requirement.

Why can't Boumtje Boumtje enter the 2027 NBA Draft? Simply, he's too young. An NBA rule requires players to be at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft to enter.

Boumtje Boumtje, who won't turn 18 until May 30, 2027, is the youngest player in college basketball and will have to wait until 2028 to be drafted. And he's not the only one. UCLA's Nikola Kusturica, who scored 29 points vs. North Florida, and Texas' Marcus Spears Jr., who was the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class before reclassifying, fit the same mold -- they can't enter the draft this summer because they don't turn 19 until 2028.

Get to know Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje: The freshman sensation's path to Duke and why he can't go pro just yet
Cameron Salerno
Get to know Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje: The freshman sensation's path to Duke and why he can't go pro just yet
 
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Duke vs. Michigan State prediction, pick

Duke has the advantage in the frontcourt and off the bench. That's going to be the difference in this game. It's going to take a very big game from Fears for Michigan State to win this one. This will be the first of many tests Duke faces and passes throughout the season. It wouldn't surprise me if Duke won this game by double digits. That's how much I love Duke's depth. They can go 10-deep every game and wear teams out with fresh players coming off the bench. Pick: Duke -6.5

College basketball picks for loaded Top 25 schedule: Duke vs. Michigan State, Kentucky vs. Kansas predictions
Cameron Salerno
College basketball picks for loaded Top 25 schedule: Duke vs. Michigan State, Kentucky vs. Kansas predictions
 
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Champions Classic NBA Draft guide: Who scouts will be watching in college basketball's high-profile showcase

The most anticipated double-header of the young college basketball season takes place tonight in Chicago as No. 2 Duke meets No. 5 Michigan State, followed by No. 15 Kansas vs. No. 24 Kentucky in the Champions Classic.

The event is also expected to draw a heavy dose of NBA scouts and decision-makers to Chicago, given the opportunity to see so many high-level prospects under one roof on one night.

One wrinkle: The best NBA prospect on the court Tuesday night won't even be eligible to be drafted in 2027. That's Duke freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje who is 17 years old and won't turn 18 until next May. In order to be eligible for the NBA Draft, a player must be at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft, per NBA rules.

Champions Classic NBA Draft guide: Who scouts will be watching in college basketball's high-profile showcase
Adam Finkelstein
Champions Classic NBA Draft guide: Who scouts will be watching in college basketball's high-profile showcase
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