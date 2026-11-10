Duke vs. Michigan State live updates: No. 2 Blue Devils battle No. 5 Spartans in Champions Classic opener

Get to know Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje: The freshman sensation's path to Duke and why he can't go pro just yet
Duke star Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who is already one of the best players in college basketball and arguably the best NBA Draft prospect in the sport, isn't eligible for the 2027 NBA Draft. Yes, you read that right. The 7-foot-2 Boumtje Boumtje would be a strong contender to go No. 1 overall this summer, but he can't enter the draft because he doesn't meet the NBA's age requirement.
Why can't Boumtje Boumtje enter the 2027 NBA Draft? Simply, he's too young. An NBA rule requires players to be at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft to enter.
Boumtje Boumtje, who won't turn 18 until May 30, 2027, is the youngest player in college basketball and will have to wait until 2028 to be drafted. And he's not the only one. UCLA's Nikola Kusturica, who scored 29 points vs. North Florida, and Texas' Marcus Spears Jr., who was the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class before reclassifying, fit the same mold -- they can't enter the draft this summer because they don't turn 19 until 2028.