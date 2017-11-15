Duke, Michigan State make statement with warmup gear at Champions Classic

The Duke Blue Devils took the floor for their game vs. Michigan State on Tuesday night at the United Center in Chicago with warm-up shirts sending a statement. Each player on the team wore Nike shirts that read 'EQUALITY' across their chests, the second time the team has done so this season.

Duke also wore the shirts in a preseason exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State.

Michigan State also wore warm-up shirts with a message that read: "We talk, we listen."

Duke and Michigan State players don 'Equality' and 'We Talk We Listen' shirts during national anthem pic.twitter.com/YKI1R44yTD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 15, 2017

"We wanted to make sure that basically the equality shirt, stood for 'one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,'" Krzyzewski told the News & Observer when the team wore the shirts in late October. "Does that sound familiar? It's part of the Pledge of Allegiance and it's basically what our program and our school is about. That's what we want our country to be."

Blue Devils captain Grayson Allen also weighed in on the reasoning behind the equality shirts, explaining the team wanted to acknowledge "what's been going on in the country specifically with the national anthem."

"We had a few discussions as a team about what's been going on in the country specifically with the national anthem, and we decided that as a team we would stand and wear the equality shirts," Allen told reporters. "What that would symbolize basically is a sentence that everyone knows, 'One nation, under god, with liberty and justice for all.'"