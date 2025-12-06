The fourth-ranked Duke Blue Devils battle the seventh-ranked Michigan State Spartans in a battle of unbeatens on Saturday. Duke is coming off a 67-66 win over 15th-ranked Florida on Tuesday, while Michigan State downed Iowa 71-52 that same night. The Blue Devils (9-0), who are 3-0 against ranked opponents, are 1-0 on the road this season. The Spartans (8-0), who are 3-0 against ranked foes, are 5-0 on their home floor in 2025-26.

Tipoff from the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., is set for noon ET. The Blue Devils are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Michigan State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 140.5. Before making any Michigan State vs. Duke picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and has returned over $2,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks over the past three seasons.

Now, the model has simulated Duke vs. Michigan State 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Michigan State vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Michigan State spread: Duke -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Duke vs. Michigan State over/under: 140.5 points Duke vs. Michigan State money line: Duke -110, Michigan State -109

How to make Duke vs. Michigan State picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (140.5 points). The over has hit in six of the last 10 meetings between the teams.

The model projects the Blue Devils to have three players register 10.5 points or more, led by Cameron Boozer's projected 20.9 points. The Spartans, meanwhile, are projected to have three players scoring 9.3-plus points, led by Jaxon Kohler with 10.7 points.

The SportsLine model says one side of the spread hits in more than 70% of simulations.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Duke, and which side of the spread hits more than 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Duke vs. Michigan State spread to back, all from the advanced model was profitable on top-ranked college basketball picks last season, and find out.