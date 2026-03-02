The top-ranked Duke Blue Devils look to wrap up the ACC regular-season championship when they take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Monday night. Duke is coming off a 77-51 win over Virginia on Saturday, while NC State dropped a 96-90 decision at Notre Dame that same day. The Blue Devils (27-2, 15-1 ACC), who have won six in a row, are 9-1 on the road this season. The Wolfpack (19-10, 10-6 ACC), who have lost two in a row, are 11-4 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke leads the all-time series 153-105, but the teams have split the last six matchups. Duke is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Duke vs. NC State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5. Before making any Duke vs. NC State picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 17 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 20-11 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Duke vs. NC State 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for NC State vs. Duke:

Duke vs. NC State spread: Duke -9.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Duke vs. NC State over/under: 148.5 points Duke vs. NC State money line: Duke -578, NC State +415 Duke vs. NC State picks: See picks at SportsLine Duke vs. NC State streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $100 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your first $5+ bet wins:

Top Duke vs. NC State predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (148.5 points). The Over hit in the last meeting between the teams. The Over has hit in two of the last four Duke games, as well as in seven of the last 10 N.C. State games. Duke is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games. NC State, meanwhile, is 4-6 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Blue Devils to have three players score 10.4 points or more, including Cameron Boozer's projected 22.1 points. The Wolfpack are projected to have five players score in double figures, led by Darrion Williams, who is projected to score 14.2 points. The model is projecting 155 combined points as the Over clears in well over 60% of simulations.

How to make NC State vs. Duke picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. NC State and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Duke vs. NC State spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.