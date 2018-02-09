Duke-North Carolina highlight: Trevon Duval soars for dunk to make early statement
Duval is off to an active start vs. Tar Heels and set the tone early with a big jam
One of the big storylines in Thursday night's Tobacco Road rivalry between Duke and North Carolina was how the Blue Devils' young stars would perform against a veteran-laden Tar Heels team.
Duke, which starts four freshmen and a senior, got its answer pretty early when rookie point guard Trevon Duval set the tone with an early dunk to give the Blue Devils all the momentum in a hostile environment. Duke's played in big games all season, and he looked perfectly comfortable throwing this one home in the Dean Dome.
TREVON DUVAL! Here’s how you make your mark on the rivalry. 😱😱😱 (via @Ball_Durham) pic.twitter.com/g9okw9Oir4— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 9, 2018
Duval was crucial to Duke's first half success against UNC. He scored 5 points and logged 4 assists, and was able to orchestrate his other fellow freshmen to pitch in 28 of the Blue Devils' 49 first half points.
Needless to say, it seems Duke's freshmen are up for the Tobacco Road challenge. Duke leads 49-45 at the half over UNC.
