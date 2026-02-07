Skip to Main Content
Duke vs. North Carolina live updates: Blue Devils face Tar Heels in college basketball's best rivalry

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Duke vs. North Carolina renew their bitter rivalry

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The latest chapter of one of the best rivalries in sports will be written on Saturday when No. 14 North Carolina hosts No. 4 Duke. This will be the 266th all-time meeting between the ACC foes, with Duke leading the series 145-120. Duke won all three matchups against UNC last season -- including a tense matchup in the ACC Tournament.

Duke is the lone member of the ACC that enters the weekend without a loss (10-0) in conference play. The Blue Devils have won 10 consecutive games since losing against Texas Tech in December. Duke enters the weekend 1.0 games ahead of Clemson in the conference standings.

North Carolina had a brutal West Coast road trip last month with losses against Stanford and Cal. Since then, North Carolina has won four consecutive games -- including a win on the road against Virginia. The Tar Heels are 3.5 games back of first-place in the ACC standings.

While this rivalry doesn't need any added juice to bring up the intensity, the sub-plot of a matchup between two of the best freshmen in the sport will be one to monitor. Duke's Cameron Boozer and North Carolina's Caleb Wilson project as top-five picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. The last time this rivalry had a matchup with those credentials was in 1989. That year, North Carolina's J.R. Reid was selected No. 5 and Duke's Danny Ferry was taken No. 2 in the draft.

Boozer is the No. 3 overall prospect in the CBS Sports NBA Draft Rankings, while Wilson is fourth.

Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the Duke vs. North Carolina game.

Hubert Davis' job as UNC coach is not on the line vs. Duke, but victory would bring much-needed momentum

There are major college basketball games between rivals, and there is Duke vs. North Carolina.

There is a difference.

The 266th all-time meeting between the two will take place Saturday in Chapel Hill in what may be a potential inflection point for No. 14 UNC as it welcomes No. 4 Duke into the Dean Dome. UNC is on the prowl looking to rebound after losing all three meetings vs. Duke a year ago, and in the process it is hunting to burnish its burgeoning NCAA Tournament resume after winning its last four games in ACC play.

Doing so under the immense pressure this rivalry presents will no doubt be a challenge, though, because Davis' team will be underdogs on their home court for the first time all season. And Davis is not only well aware of the pressures surrounding him and his program entering the matchup but also attuned with the fact that for those in and around the Tobacco Road, this is not just a rivalry.

February 7, 2026, 10:45 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 5:45 pm EST
 
Big weekend for Tar Heel fans...

Not only is the UNC-Duke game tonight in Chapel Hill, but former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye leads the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl Sunday night in Santa Clara, Calif. To mark the occasion, the UNC student section giveaway today was "I LOVE DRAKE MAYE" shirts.

Ross Martin
February 7, 2026, 10:44 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 5:44 pm EST
 
Notable prospects matchups in Duke vs. North Carolina

This rivalry has featured plenty of future NBA standouts from Duke and North Carolina. Here are a few notable matchups of future draft picks from this rivalry.

  • Feb. 1, 2025: Duke 87, North Carolina 70. The headliner of this matchup, obviously, was Flagg. It was his first time playing against North Carolina. Flagg finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. On the other side, Drake Powell, who was selected No. 22 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, scored 12 points and provided a spark off the bench. Duke had three players selected in the top 10 last summer (Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach)
  • March 15, 2019: Duke 74, North Carolina 73. Duke's 2018-19 team featured the top-three-ranked recruits (Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish). North Carolina had three future first-rounders on its roster in Coby White, Cameron Johnson and Nassir Little. In the ACC Tournament semifinals, Williamson recorded a double-double (31 points, 11 rebounds) to send Duke to the conference title game. Johnson scored a team-high 23 points.
  • Feb. 8, 2012: Duke 85, North Carolina 84. One of the most iconic moments in the rivalry featured future first-round pick Austin Rivers drilling a game-winning 3-pointer on the road against the Tar Heels. Rivers finished with 29 points in that game. UNC's starting lineup of Kendall Marshall Harrison Barnes, John Henson, Reggie Bullock and Tyler Zeller was all selected in the first round.
  • March 4, 2006. North Carolina 83, Duke 76. In the final game of the 2005-06 regular season, North Carolina defeated Duke behind 27 points from Tyler Hansbrough. On the other side, Duke star JJ Redick finished with 18 in the loss. That was the final time Redick faced UNC in his college career.
  • March 6, 2005: North Carolina 75, Duke 73. The last time UNC had a player selected in the top two of the NBA Draft was 2005. In the closing seconds of this banger, Marvin Williams grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a fading putback and-one to give the Tar Heels the lead. Sean May scored a game-high 26 points for UNC. Shelden Williams, who was selected No. 5 overall that summer, dropped 22 points.
 
How North Carolina and Duke stack up in the draft since 2000

Since the turn of the century, Duke has produced 40 first-round selections, while North Carolina has 26. During that span, Duke has seen four players (Flagg, Paolo Banchero, Zion Williamson and Kyrie Irving) get selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft. Brad Daugherty (1986) was North Carolina's last No. 1 overall pick.

Williams and Felton were UNC's last top-five selections in 2005. That year, North Carolina had four players selected in the lottery: Williams Felton, Sean May and Rashad McCants. Since 2020, North Carolina has seen just three players get selected in the first round: Powell, Day'Ron Sharpe and Cole Anthony.

Here is how North Carolina and Duke stack up in the NBA Draft since 2000.

Where in the first round?DukeNorth Carolina
First round (1-30)4026
Lottery (1-14)2512
Top five142
No. 1 overall40

Wilson represents a new era for North Carolina basketball. The former No. 8 overall player in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports has quickly established himself as a top-four prospect in the sport. Although it seems unlikely (as of now) for Wilson to jump any of those three players, he should be taken within the first five picks this summer.

 
Celebrities and dignitaries rolling into the Smith Center

It's early here, but a few notable celebrities and dignitaries inside the Smith Center this evening include NBA legend Robert "Big Shot Bob" Horry and, of course, UNC All-American and 2008 Player of the Year Tyler Hansbrough, who will be on the UNC radio call. It is also rumored that Fayetteville, NC native and hip-hop superstar J Cole will be in the building.

Ross Martin
February 7, 2026, 10:05 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 5:05 pm EST
 
Duke vs. UNC: Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson set up rivalry's best NBA prospect matchup in last 40 years

Duke vs. North Carolina requires no special introduction. It's one of the best rivalries in sports, regardless of who's playing or coaching in it. It's a matchup of two of the most storied programs in the sport with plenty of lore behind it.

Simply put, this rivalry has had almost everything over the years. The only thing missing -- more so from the North Carolina side -- is a prospect matchup that equally matches the hype. Sure, North Carolina has produced plenty of pros this decade, and Duke has also produced dozens of lottery picks since the turn of the century. But the stars haven't aligned to give basketball fans a matchup between two elite draft prospects on opposite sidelines during the same draft year until now.

The latest chapter of this storied rivalry-- and one of the best prospect matchups this rivalry has seen in almost four decades -- will be written on Saturday when No. 4 Duke faces No. 14 North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

Caleb Wilson is warming up

Ross Martin
February 7, 2026, 9:44 PM
Feb. 07, 2026, 4:44 pm EST
 
Caleb Wilson vs. Cameron Boozer

The two best players (and NBA Draft prospects) will very likely be matched up. That's glorious theatre. Boozer is stronger and a better shooter than Wilson. Wilson is faster and more vertically explosive than Boozer. Boozer does his work in the halfcourt. Wilson is a monster in transition. Both play incredibly hard and are wired exactly the right way. The winner of this one-on-one matchup could very well decide Duke-UNC.

What to watch? Glass battle

Duke has been the best offensive-rebounding team in ACC play, corralling north of 38% of its misses. It's also been the second-best defensive-rebounding team in league play. Offensive rebounding is often the lifeblood of this UNC team. The Tar Heels average 13 second-chance points per game. That ranks in the 84th percentile nationally, via CBB Analytics. Wilson is a relentless offensive rebounder. Veesaar will stick his face in the fan every single time. That duo is one of the best offensive-rebounding groups in the ACC. Oh, and Jarin Stevenson has at least one offensive rebound in seven of the last nine games. I don't know how UNC wins this game without getting second-chance points. Duke's first-shot defense will be dialed in, but the battle for the boards could flip this in UNC's favor.

Can UNC guard Duke's layered sets without leaking oil?

Duke is the best cutting team in the country. The Blue Devils average 12.7 points a night directly off cuts. No high-major team tops that gigantic number. Jon Scheyer's offense is gorgeous because it has so many competent decision-makers on the floor at one time. Duke's top three bigs (Boozer, Patrick Ngongba and Maliq Brown) are all phenomenal passers, and Duke's spacing is usually outstanding. Can this UNC defense find its form again and guard multiple actions effectively? It lost its way with a barrage of coverage busts in early January. If UNC is not connected and communicating, it will get shredded by this Duke war machine. 

 
Duke vs. UNC prediction, pick

One extra layer is North Carolina's potent, quick-strike transition attack against a Duke transition defense that has been shaky multiple times this year. Duke's halfcourt defense can force UNC into some hiccups, but if the Tar Heels can get out in the open floor, there are buckets to be had. Ultimately, these frontcourts look close to a draw. Is Duke's backcourt this much better than UNC's? I can't quite get there. Pick: North Carolina +6

