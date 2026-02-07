Hubert Davis' job as UNC coach is not on the line vs. Duke, but victory would bring much-needed momentum
There are major college basketball games between rivals, and there is Duke vs. North Carolina.
There is a difference.
The 266th all-time meeting between the two will take place Saturday in Chapel Hill in what may be a potential inflection point for No. 14 UNC as it welcomes No. 4 Duke into the Dean Dome. UNC is on the prowl looking to rebound after losing all three meetings vs. Duke a year ago, and in the process it is hunting to burnish its burgeoning NCAA Tournament resume after winning its last four games in ACC play.
Doing so under the immense pressure this rivalry presents will no doubt be a challenge, though, because Davis' team will be underdogs on their home court for the first time all season. And Davis is not only well aware of the pressures surrounding him and his program entering the matchup but also attuned with the fact that for those in and around the Tobacco Road, this is not just a rivalry.