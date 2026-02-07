CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The latest chapter of one of the best rivalries in sports will be written on Saturday when No. 14 North Carolina hosts No. 4 Duke. This will be the 266th all-time meeting between the ACC foes, with Duke leading the series 145-120. Duke won all three matchups against UNC last season -- including a tense matchup in the ACC Tournament.

Duke is the lone member of the ACC that enters the weekend without a loss (10-0) in conference play. The Blue Devils have won 10 consecutive games since losing against Texas Tech in December. Duke enters the weekend 1.0 games ahead of Clemson in the conference standings.

North Carolina had a brutal West Coast road trip last month with losses against Stanford and Cal. Since then, North Carolina has won four consecutive games -- including a win on the road against Virginia. The Tar Heels are 3.5 games back of first-place in the ACC standings.

While this rivalry doesn't need any added juice to bring up the intensity, the sub-plot of a matchup between two of the best freshmen in the sport will be one to monitor. Duke's Cameron Boozer and North Carolina's Caleb Wilson project as top-five picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. The last time this rivalry had a matchup with those credentials was in 1989. That year, North Carolina's J.R. Reid was selected No. 5 and Duke's Danny Ferry was taken No. 2 in the draft.

Boozer is the No. 3 overall prospect in the CBS Sports NBA Draft Rankings, while Wilson is fourth.

Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the Duke vs. North Carolina game.