The top-ranked Duke Blue Devils (28-2, 16-1 ACC) look for revenge on Saturday as they host the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (24-6, 12-5 ACC) in the Tobacco Road Rivalry. UNC upset Duke 71-68 on Feb. 7 of this year, handing the Blue Devils one of their two losses on the season. The scene shifts to Durham for this matchup, and Duke students have been camped out for months. UNC also lost star Caleb Wilson, who scored 23 points in the first game, for the season to a thumb injury, so the Tar Heels enter this game as a substantial underdog.

Tipoff from Cameron Indoor Stadium is at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are 17.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Duke odds, while the over/under is 146.5. Duke is a -3500 money-line favorite, with North Carolina at +1200. Before making any Duke vs. UNC picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 18 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 23-17 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Duke vs. UNC 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for UNC vs. Duke:

Duke vs. North Carolina spread: Duke -17.5 Duke vs. North Carolina over/under: 146.5 points Duke vs. North Carolina money line: Duke -3500, UNC +1200 Duke vs. North Carolina picks: See picks at SportsLine Duke vs. North Carolina streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $100 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your first $5+ bet wins:

Top Duke vs. North Carolina predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (146.5 points). Both teams average more than 80 points per game and shoot better than 47% from the field. Duke's offense has found another gear in recent weeks, averaging 87.8 points per game in its last five outings.

Wilson's absence for UNC limits its offensive upside, but SportsLine's model is calling for around 15 points from both Henri Veesaar and Seth Trimble. Duke, meanwhile, has four players projected to hit double figures with star Cameron Boozer leading the way with 22.7 points. The model projects 152 combined points as the Over clears 64% of the time.

How to make UNC vs. Duke picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. UNC, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.