The fourth-ranked Duke Blue Devils will look to stay perfect in ACC play when they face the 14th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2026 Tobacco Road Rivalry game on Saturday night. Duke is coming off a 67-49 win over Boston College on Tuesday, while UNC defeated Syracuse 87-77 on Monday. The Blue Devils (21-1, 10-0 ACC), who lead the conference by one game over No. 20 Clemson, are 7-0 on the road this season. The Tar Heels (18-4, 6-3 ACC), who are tied for fifth in the league, are 13-0 on their home floor.

Tipoff from the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. UNC leads the all-time series 145-120. Duke is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Duke vs. North Carolina odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5. Before making any North Carolina vs. Duke picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 14 on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 8-1 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Duke vs. North Carolina 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for UNC vs. Duke:

Duke vs. North Carolina spread: Duke -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Duke vs. North Carolina over/under: 151.5 points Duke vs. North Carolina money line: Duke -238, North Carolina +195 Duke vs. North Carolina picks: See picks at SportsLine Duke vs. North Carolina streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Duke vs. North Carolina picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (150.5 points). The Over has hit in six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between the schools. The Over has also hit in nine of the past 10 North Carolina games, including each of the last eight. The Blue Devils are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Tar Heels are 5-5 ATS in their last 10.

The model projects the Blue Devils to have four players register 10 points or more, including Cameron Boozer's projected 21.5 points. The Tar Heels, meanwhile, are projected to have three players score 14 or more points, led by Caleb Wilson, who is projected to score 17.6 points.

The model projects a combined total of 154 points as the Over clears in 57% of simulations.

The model has simulated this game 10,000 times.