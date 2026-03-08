Duke vs. UNC live updates: No. 1 Blue Devils have eyes on top seed in NCAA Tournament, face No. 17 Tar Heels

HALFTIME: No. 1 Duke 34, No. 17 North Carolina 29

No. 1 Duke leads No. 17 North Carolina 34-29 at halftime of the final game of the regular season for both programs. The Blue Devils are looking to avenge a loss earlier this season to North Carolina and are riding a 31-game home win streak. Since that loss against its in-state foe, Duke is riding a seven-game winning streak.

The Blue Devils have already wrapped up the ACC regular season title and the No. 1 seed in next week's ACC Tournament. What's on the line between now and Selection Sunday is the No. 1 overall seed in the field. North Carolina is in position to earn the No. 4 seed in the ACC Tournament, which would secure a double-bye.

Duke and North Carolina are both without a key player for this game. UNC star forward Caleb Wilson, a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, will miss the remainder of the season after he suffered a broken right thumb in practice earlier this week. Duke is without starting center Patrick Ngongba II. He was not in the starting lineup and was listed as questionable in the ACC injury report.

In Ngongba's absence, Duke forward Maliq Brown has stepped up. He finished the first half with 10 points and three steals, while National Player of the Year frontrunner, Cameron Boozer, scored 12.

North Carolina's offense has come from its starting lineup. The Tar Heels have zero bench points, but four of their five starters have scored at least six points. That includes nine points from star big man Henri Veesaar.