The top-ranked Duke Blue Devils look to stay in first place in the ACC when they battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a key matchup on Tuesday night. Duke is coming off a 68-63 win over then-No. 1 Michigan on Saturday, while Notre Dame dropped a 73-68 decision at Pittsburgh that same day. The Blue Devils (25-2, 13-1 ACC), who have won four in a row, are 8-1 on the road this season. The Fighting Irish (12-15, 3-11 ACC), who are 0-4 against ranked opponents, are 9-5 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Purcell Pavilion in Notre Dame, Ind., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke leads the all-time series 32-8, including 9-4 at Purcell Pavilion. Duke is a 17.5-point favorite in the latest Duke vs. Notre Dame odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 140.5. Before making any Duke vs. Notre Dame picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 17 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 20-11 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Duke vs. Notre Dame 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Notre Dame vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Notre Dame spread: Duke -17.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Duke vs. Notre Dame over/under: 140.5 points
Duke vs. Notre Dame money line: Duke -2703, Notre Dame +1193

Top Duke vs. Notre Dame predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (140.5 points). The Over hit in the last meeting between the teams. The Over has hit in eight of the last 10 Notre Dame games.

The model projects the Blue Devils to have four players score 10 points or more, including Cameron Boozer's projected 22.7 points. The Fighting Irish are projected to have three players score 10.9 or more points, led by Jalen Haralson, who is projected to score 14.2 points. The model is projecting 149 combined points as the Over clears in more than 70% of simulations.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Duke picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins Duke vs. Notre Dame and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?