Duke picks up commitment from five-star Class of 2019 forward Joey Baker
The standout forward picked Duke over Kansas, Texas and Louisville, among many others
Five-star Class of 2019 small forward Joey Baker committed to Duke on Sunday evening, becoming the first pledge for the Blue Devils in their 2019 recruiting class.
"I just feel like I fit there on the court and off the court," Baker told Scout. "They are a family and I feel like I fit in there. I talked to the coaches and I took a good amount of visits. It's where I want to be and I'm comfortable."
Baker held offers from more than a dozen schools including Kansas, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Texas and Florida, among others. And while he paid visits to multiple schools including North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky for unofficial visits, he says Duke was the front-runner for him all along. So when Duke extended him a scholarship in late September, Baker wasted little time with his decision.
"I've always been in good touch with them since June and coaches could contact us," Baker said. "I feel like I just knew. I didn't want to waste my time or anyone else's."
Baker is ranked as the 32nd overall player in the Class of 2019 and the No. 7 at his position, according to 247Sports rankings.
