Duke star freshman Tre Jones exits game vs. Syracuse in first half after collision, questionable to return

For a second consecutive game, one of Duke's young stars has left the action early with an injury. On Saturday, it was star Zion Williamson, who got poked in the eye and did not play in the second half of the Blue Devils' last-second win over Florida State. Monday night, it was point guard Tre Jones, who took a shot to the shoulder and was sent to the locker room for evaluation.

The hit took place early in the first half. With Duke up 14-6, Jones scrambled for a loose ball and collided with Syracuse's Frank Howard. Jones suffered the brunt of the force to his right shoulder it appeared, and he immediately began writhing in pain and clutching his shoulder on the floor.

Duke labeled it as a shoulder injury and he did not return to the game.

Duke was already shorthanded without Cameron Reddish, who was battling illness and did not play. Reddish hit the game-winner on Saturday against the Seminoles.

In the absence of Jones, backup point guard Jordan Goldwire and RJ Barrett took on the majority of the ball-handling responsibilities typically handled by Jones.