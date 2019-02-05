Duke stars Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett named to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List
With five players, the ACC dominated the list
The Wooden Award announced its late-season top-20 watch list headlined by Duke's Zion Williamson and RJ Barret with the women's award list led by Oregon Sabrina Ionescu.
The Blue Devils were one of four programs who had multi-player representation on the watch list for the award given annually to the best player in college basketball. Tennessee's Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield, Virginia's Kyle Guy and De'Andre Hunter, and Nevada's Jordan Carolina and Caleb Martin were also named to the list.
The nation's leading scorer, Campbell's Chris Clemons, did not make the top 20.
Here's the breakdown by conference:
- ACC: 5
- Big Ten: 4
- Big East: 2
- Big 12: 2
- Mountain West: 2
- SEC: 2
- Ohio Valley: 1
- Summit League: 1
- WCC: 1
Men's Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Candidates
|Player
|School
|Pos
|Ht.
|Year
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|Virginia Tech
|G
|6-5
|So.
|RJ Barrett
|Duke
|F
|6-7
|Fr.
|Ignas Brazdeikis
|Michigan
|F
|6-7
|Fr.
|Jordan Caroline
|Nevada
|G/F
|6-7
|Sr.
|Jarrett Culver
|Texas Tech
|G
|6-6
|So.
|Mike Daum
|South Dakota State
|F
|6-9
|Sr.
|Carsen Edwards
|Purdue
|G
|6-1
|Jr.
|Kyle Guy
|Virginia
|G
|6-2
|Jr.
|Rui Hachimura
|Gonzaga
|F
|6-8
|Jr.
|Ethan Happ
|Wisconsin
|F
|6-10
|Sr.
|Markus Howard
|Marquette
|G
|5-11
|Jr.
|De'Andre Hunter
|Virginia
|G
|6-7
|So.
|Dedric Lawson
|Kansas
|F
|6-9
|Jr.
|Caleb Martin
|Nevada
|F
|6-7
|Sr.
|Ja Morant
|Murray State
|G
|6-3
|So.
|Shamorie Ponds
|St. John's
|G
|6-1
|Jr.
|Admiral Schofield
|Tennessee
|G
|6-6
|Sr.
|Grant Williams
|Tennessee
|F
|6-7
|Jr.
|Zion Williamson
|Duke
|F
|6-7
|Fr.
|Cassius Winston
|Michigan State
|G
|6-1
|Jr.
On the women's list, four programs landed two or more players were named as finalists. UConn leads the way with three, with Katie Samuelson, Napheesa Collier and Crystal Dangerfield. Baylor, Notre Dame and Oregon all had two representatives each.
Women's Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Candidates
- Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon
- Ruthy Hebard, Oregon
- Alanna Smith, Stanford
- Kristine Anigwe, California
- Kalani Brown, Baylor
- Lauren Cox, Baylor
- Napheesa Collier, UConn
- Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn
- Jessica Shepard, Notre Dame
- Destiny Slocum, Oregon State
- Bridget Carleton, Iowa State
- Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
- Sophie Cunningham, Missouri
- Crystal Dangerfield, UConn
- Megan Gustafson, Iowa
- Asia Durr, Louisville
- Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame
- Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
- Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse
- Kaila Charles, Maryland
The winners of the 2019 John R. Wooden Award will be presented on April 12.
