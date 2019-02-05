Duke stars Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett named to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List

The Wooden Award announced its late-season top-20 watch list headlined by Duke's Zion Williamson and RJ Barret with the women's award list led by Oregon Sabrina Ionescu.

The Blue Devils were one of four programs who had multi-player representation on the watch list for the award given annually to the best player in college basketball. Tennessee's Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield, Virginia's Kyle Guy and De'Andre Hunter, and Nevada's Jordan Carolina and Caleb Martin were also named to the list.

The nation's leading scorer, Campbell's Chris Clemons, did not make the top 20.

Here's the breakdown by conference:

ACC : 5



: 5 Big Ten : 4



: 4 Big East : 2



: 2 Big 12 : 2



: 2 Mountain West : 2



: 2 SEC : 2



: 2 Ohio Valley : 1



: 1 Summit League : 1



: 1 WCC: 1



Men's Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Candidates

Player School Pos Ht. Year Nickeil Alexander-Walker Virginia Tech G 6-5 So. RJ Barrett Duke F 6-7 Fr. Ignas Brazdeikis Michigan F 6-7 Fr. Jordan Caroline Nevada G/F 6-7 Sr. Jarrett Culver Texas Tech G 6-6 So. Mike Daum South Dakota State F 6-9 Sr. Carsen Edwards Purdue G 6-1 Jr. Kyle Guy Virginia G 6-2 Jr. Rui Hachimura Gonzaga F 6-8 Jr. Ethan Happ Wisconsin F 6-10 Sr. Markus Howard Marquette G 5-11 Jr. De'Andre Hunter Virginia G 6-7 So. Dedric Lawson Kansas F 6-9 Jr. Caleb Martin Nevada F 6-7 Sr. Ja Morant Murray State G 6-3 So. Shamorie Ponds St. John's G 6-1 Jr. Admiral Schofield Tennessee G 6-6 Sr. Grant Williams Tennessee F 6-7 Jr. Zion Williamson Duke F 6-7 Fr. Cassius Winston Michigan State G 6-1 Jr.

On the women's list, four programs landed two or more players were named as finalists. UConn leads the way with three, with Katie Samuelson, Napheesa Collier and Crystal Dangerfield. Baylor, Notre Dame and Oregon all had two representatives each.

Women's Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Candidates

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon

Ruthy Hebard, Oregon

Alanna Smith, Stanford

Kristine Anigwe, California

Kalani Brown, Baylor

Lauren Cox, Baylor

Napheesa Collier, UConn

Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn

Jessica Shepard, Notre Dame

Destiny Slocum, Oregon State

Bridget Carleton, Iowa State

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri

Crystal Dangerfield, UConn

Megan Gustafson, Iowa

Asia Durr, Louisville

Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame

Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse

Kaila Charles, Maryland

The winners of the 2019 John R. Wooden Award will be presented on April 12.