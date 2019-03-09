Duke starter Marques Bolden knocked out of UNC game with apparent leg injury

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA -- The opening minutes of Saturday's Duke-North Carolina was yet again interrupted by a potential game-changing injury. Blue Devils' starting center Marques Bolden had to be helped off the court and was taken to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury.

With 17:27 left in the first half and UNC leading 5-2, North Carolina big man Garrison Brooks was on a fast break when Bolden chased him down from behind and attempted to block the dunk. Bolden was successful, but whistled for a foul because of the contact made with Brooks and both players fell hard to the floor. But while Brooks got up, Bolden immediately squirmed and grabbed his leg.

After an extended injury timeout with Duke's trainers tending to the injury, Bolden was helped off the floor, putting no weight on his lower body with two staffers basically carrying him in the direction of the locker room.

At this time, Duke has not commented officially on the status of the injury or expectations for Bolden's return, but given his reaction it seems unlikely that he would be back in the game.

Not having Bolden is a drastic change to the outlook for Duke in this game given the importance of having a strong post presence with Zion Williamson already out of the lineup. In the first meeting, North Carolina outscored Duke 62-28 in the paint and beat up the Blue Devils on the boards. With both players out, Duke is down to just Javin DeLaurier, Jack White and Antonio Vrankovic as potential options down low.