A pair of ACC squads aiming for their third straight victories will clash on Monday's college basketball schedule as the Duke Blue Devils host the Syracuse Orange. No. 4 Duke (23-2, 12-1 ACC) is coming off a 67-54 Saturday win over Clemson to maintain its spot atop the conference standings. Syracuse (15-11, 6-7 ACC) secured a one-point win over SMU on Feb. 14 following an overtime victory over Cal as Cuse is tied for ninth in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Blue Devils are 17-6 all-time versus the Orange.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Duke has won each of the last 10 matchups. The Blue Devils are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Syracuse vs. Duke odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5. Before making any Duke vs. Syracuse picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 11-5 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Syracuse vs. Duke 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Duke vs. Syracuse:

Syracuse vs. Duke spread: Duke -19.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Syracuse vs. Duke over/under: 142.5 points Syracuse vs. Duke money line: Duke -4545, Syracuse +1517 Syracuse vs. Duke picks: See picks at SportsLine Syracuse vs. Duke streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model has simulated Syracuse vs. Duke 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (142.5 points). This series tends to be high-scoring when taking place in North Carolina as their last five meetings in the state have averaged 157.6 combined points. That coincides with the Orange often engaging in shootouts when traveling as the Over is 7-3 in Syracuse road games this season. Over Syracuse's last 12 games overall, the Over sports a 9-3 record.

Meanwhile, Duke has the ACC's top scorer in Cameron Boozer (22.8 ppg) and the No. 6 2-point percentage (61.9%) in the country. However, Duke is susceptible to the outside shot as it ranks 230th (out of 365 teams) in made 3-pointers allowed per game. The model has the teams clearing 150 combined points as the total is surpassed in 68.6% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time.

So who wins Duke vs. Syracuse, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Syracuse vs. Duke spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.