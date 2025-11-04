While Monday marked the start of the 2025-26 college basketball season, several teams are waiting until Tuesday to tip off, including a pair of power conference programs. No. 6 Duke and Texas will meet in the Dick Vitale Invitational 2025, which is an event in its inaugural year. Duke went 35-4 last season, sweeping both the ACC regular season and tournament, before bowing out in the Final Four. Texas went 19-16 a year ago and lost in the First Four of March Madness, before replacing Rodney Terry with Sean Miller as head coach.

Tipoff is at 8:45 p.m. ET from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Duke has won all three prior matchups between the programs. The Blue Devils are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Texas odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5.

Duke vs. Texas spread: Duke -8.5 at DraftKings Duke vs. Texas over/under: 153.5 points Duke vs. Texas money line: Duke -437, Texas +335

Why Texas can cover

The Longhorns return a pair of double-digit scorers in Jordan Pope (11 ppg) and Tramon Mark (10.6), while adding a couple of others. Lassina Traore transfers in from Long Beach State, where he was a two-time All-Big West Selection and twice led the conference in rebounds. Also, the Longhorns landed Matas Vokietaitis from FAU, where the Lithuanian was the American Conference Rookie of the Year last season, averaging 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and knocking down 67.7% of his field goal attempts.

Perhaps the biggest addition for Texas is bringing aboard coach Sean Miller, who previously served at Xavier and Arizona. He is a four-time winner of his conference's Coach of the Year award and is known for getting the most out of his players, especially on the offensive end of the court. That's one area where Texas can challenge Duke as the Blue Devils lost two ACC All-Defensive players to the NBA Draft, one of them being the AP Player of the Year in Cooper Flagg.

Why Duke can cover

Duke simply reloaded from losing Flagg and four others to the pros, as the team has the No. 1 incoming freshmen class, per 247Sports. That class is highlighted by Cameron Boozer, who is the No. 3 overall recruit and is one of four athletes, ever, to twice win the Gatorade National Player of the Year award in high school. His twin, Cayden Boozer, is the No. 4 point guard in his class, while Duke also landed two other 5-star prospects in Nikolas Khamenia and Dame Sarr.

It's not only newcomers on the Duke roster as it returns four rotation players from last year's squad which made it to the Final Four. Jon Scheyer's team covered 67.7% of its games a year ago, and the Blue Devils have also covered in two-thirds of their games versus non-conference opponents since 2023. Additionally, Duke can take solace in that Texas struggled when stepping up in competition as it went 0-5 outright versus top-10 ranked teams last season.

How to make Duke vs. Texas picks

