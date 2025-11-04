No. 6 Duke begins its quest back to the Final Four with a marquee nonconference matchup against Texas at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday. While most of the top players from the 2025 recruiting cycle made their respective debuts on Monday during opening night of the 2025-26 college basketball season, Duke forward Cameron Boozer -- a projected top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft -- will make his first appearance at the college level against the Longhorns on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils reached the Final Four earlier this spring for the first time in the Jon Scheyer era. Duke saw several players depart the program, including CBS Sports National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg as well as lottery picks Kon Knueppel and Khamaun Malauch. Still, there is reason to buy into the hype because of the arrival of Boozer.

Texas, meanwhile, is entering a new era. The Longhorns fired coach Rodney Terry after an exit in the First Four and hired former Xavier coach Sean Miller to lead the program. Texas said goodbye to star freshman Tre Johnson, who was selected No. 6 overall by the Washington Wizards earlier this summer.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Duke's matchup with Texas on Tuesday.

Where to watch Duke vs. Texas live

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 4 | Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Duke vs. Texas prediction, pick

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

It's no secret that Duke lost most of its core from a team that went to the Final Four less than seven months ago. Losing a player of Flagg's caliber is something most programs wouldn't be able to recover from for quite some time. However, Boozer enters the fold as one of the most hyped up draft prospects this upcoming cycle. I'm expecting Boozer to have a big game against Texas' frontcourt. Also, keep an eye on returning wing Isaiah Evans, who is due for a breakout season. Duke covers the spread and crashes the party on Miller's coaching debut at Texas. Pick: Duke -9.5

