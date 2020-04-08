Duke transfer Alex O'Connell announces commitment to Creighton for final season of eligibility

Creighton is adding another sharpshooter to its roster after finishing the 2019-20 season ranked ninth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage. Duke transfer Alex O'Connell announced his commitment to the Blue Jays on Wednesday, two-and-a-half weeks after sharing his intention to leave the Blue Devils. The 6-foot-6 O'Connell hit 36.1% of 3-pointers over his three seasons at Duke and has one season of eligibility remaining.

"First off, I'd like to thank each and every school that reached out to me and expressed interest during the recruitment process," O'Connell said. "It's been an incredible experience. With that being said, I've decided to end my recruitment and officially commit to Creighton University. Thanks to Coach (Greg) McDermott and his entire staff for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity. Can't wait to show what I'm truly capable of."

Creighton shared the Big East regular-season title with Seton Hall and Villanova this past season after winning 11 of its final 13 games, and is only losing one of its top six scorers to graduation. The Blue Jays led the conference in 3-point shooting percentage at 38.6% while attempting the third-most of any team in the league.

If O'Connell can regain the shooting touch he displayed early in his Duke career, he could fit the Blue Jays' system well. After he was ranked No. 68 overall in the 2017 class by 247Sports, he hit 48.9% of his 3-pointers as a freshman in the 2017-18 season. That percentage tapered off to 37.5% as a sophomore and 27.3% this past season as he played mostly a reserve role for the Blue Devils.