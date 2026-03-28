Guards often define March, but last season showed there's more than one path to a title. Walter Clayton Jr. led Florida to a national championship, yet the Gators' edge came from a dominant frontcourt that controlled both ends of the floor.

That context matters entering Sunday's Elite Eight matchup between No. 1 overall seed Duke and No. 2 seed UConn. While guard play will be critical, this game is headlined by elite big men who have carried their teams to this stage.

For Duke, presumptive National Player of the Year Cameron Boozer has been the most consistent force in the sport. Even on an off night, Boozer produces stat lines that would qualify as career performances for most high-major players. On the other side, UConn center Tarris Reed Jr. has posted dominant numbers during the Huskies' run to their third Elite Eight in four seasons.

"During the whole season, there was a lot of hype around Cam Boozer," Reed said Saturday. "He's a really good player. Really poised for a freshman. He's going to *win) player of the year, I think. That shows you how good and how talented he is. ... it's going to take all five (of us) to shut down the Duke team. It's going to take a lot for them to shut us down. It's going to be a great challenge and great game."

According to CBS Sports research, Boozer vs. Reed will be the first Elite Eight (or later) matchup in the past 40 years between players averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game in the NCAA Tournament. Both are also among just six players in the past 50 years to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists entering the Elite Eight.

The key difference between the two is long-term projection. Boozer is ranked No. 3 in CBS Sports' NBA Draft rankings and remains in contention to be the No. 1 overall pick, while Reed is No. 38 and projects as a likely Day 2 selection.

In the short term, none of that matters. The matchup between Boozer and Reed will likely determine who advances to the Final Four in Indianapolis.

Tale of the Tape: Cameron Boozer vs. Tarris Reed Jr.

Cameron Boozer Stat Tarris Reed Jr. 6-9 Height 6-10 250 Weight 260 Freshman Year Junior Miami, FL Hometown St. Louis, MO 22.4 Points per game 14.3 10.3 Rebounds per game 8.8 55.9% Field Goal Percentage 62.1%

What makes Boozer such a tough cover?

Cameron Boozer became the first freshman to record at least 15 points and 10 rebounds in each of his first three NCAA Tournament games. What makes that even more notable is that Boozer has played to his standard -- not above it -- in all three of Duke's games. He has been the most consistent player in college basketball since a strong second half against Texas in his college debut in November.

At 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, Boozer is a difficult matchup for any frontcourt player. He uses his strength effectively against smaller defenders in the post and can still hold his own against bigger opponents. He excels at drawing contact and getting to the free-throw line.

"Boozer is a unique challenge, just because of he's a threat pretty much from everywhere," UConn coach Dan Hurley said. "He scores at the 3-point line at a pretty efficient clip. Obviously he's devastating in and around the paint, on the offensive glass. But what makes him unique is how much he plays on-ball and the way they kind of ball screen him. ... You can't take everything away, so we've got to pick and choose."

Boozer's best skill may be his passing. During Caleb Foster's absence with a foot injury, Boozer operated more frequently as a point-forward in the half-court. Teams often send double teams when he works in the post, but he consistently makes the right read. Against zone defenses, he operates at the free-throw line, where he can either create for teammates or attack the paint himself.

There are questions about how Boozer's game will translate to the next level, particularly regarding athleticism, but against college foes, he is a matchup nightmare. His high basketball IQ allows him to run Duke's offense seamlessly -- a rare trait for a player of his size.

Getting Foster back is a boost for the Blue Devils, as is the return of Patrick Ngongba II to the rotation. Boozer is most effective alongside another true big, and he faces a tough test against a UConn defense that allows just 45.7% shooting on 2-point attempts, according to KenPom. Still, Duke's size could be a deciding factor.

Reed has been the key to UConn's success this season

Tarris Reed Jr. has been central to UConn's run. In a first-round win over No. 15 seed Furman, he posted 31 points, 27 rebounds and three assists -- one of the most dominant individual performances in NCAA Tournament history. Reed is one of three players since 1951 with at least 55 points and 45 rebounds entering the Elite Eight, joining Elvin Hayes and Zach Edey.

The matchup between Reed and Boozer is reminiscent of the 2024 title game battle between Edey and Donovan Clingan. While UConn's current roster may not match the talent of that championship team -- which featured top-10 picks Clingan and Stephon Castle -- the Huskies remain a threat because of Reed's emergence.

The former Michigan big man has thrived since transferring ahead of the 2024-25 season. After averaging just under 20 minutes per game last year, he has emerged as a full-time starter, setting career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

"He's a big-time player," Boozer said of Reed. "Super physical. You have to keep him off the glass. Limit his touches inside. He's a big-time player who can really punish you. It's about meeting him with physicality and outphysicaling him and outmoting him the whole night."

A trip to the Final Four could come down to the battle between two of the nation's best big men. It's a fitting way to decide the East Region, widely viewed as the toughest in the bracket entering the tournament.

Both players may need an ice bath afterward.