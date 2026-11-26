LAS VEGAS — Barely two minutes had disappeared in the second half, and with it, so had 16th-ranked Duke's six-point halftime lead against No. 10 Connecticut.

The score was 40-40. Blue Devils coach Scheyer, who is continuing to try and improve on his most primal impatient impulses, couldn't contain himself.

"Shoot it!"

He wasn't directing; he was yelling. The object of his command was his 21-year-old starting shooting guard. John Blackwell had some space but was hesitant to hoist one from deep on this particular possession. Scheyer could sense what Blackwell was feeling in that moment. He'd experienced some hesitations of his own in that Duke uniform more than 15 years ago.

But then and there, Scheyer wasn't having any of it. He understood why Blackwell was holding back. And that's exactly why he barked at him.

"I thought he passed up a shot. He had the ball in his hands and I yelled," Scheyer told CBS Sports.

Almost on instinct, Blackwell gathered into his shooting form and let it fly from 23 feet. The ball went through the net, and the second it did, Blackwell flashed his coach a knowing look as he transitioned back on defense. The score gave Duke a 43-40 edge and gave the Blue Devils back a lead they wouldn't surrender the rest of the night. What's more, Blackwell's 3-pointer sparked a one-on-five Blackwell-vs.-UConn 12-2 run in less than three minutes' time that swelled Duke's advantage to 52-42 by the time there was 14:53 remaining. In that run Blackwell made three 3s, a layup and a foul shot. By the end of the night he'd tally 20 of his 25 points in the second half.

The run was a culmination of mounting stress over the past three weeks. For Blackwell, for Scheyer and his staff and for Duke's fan base. Blackwell was evaluated across the board as a top-five portal talent this past offseason. He's supposed to be the next really good import that helps Duke to a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed and subsequent Final Four push.

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But coming into Wednesday's pivotal matchup with UConn, Blackwell was averaging only 9.3 points on 29.8% shooting and 27.5% from the 3-point line. He was also under 70% from the free-throw line. And though Duke's issues were myriad as of late, atop the list of regrets for the Blue Devils' 79-73 miss against Michigan State on Nov. 10 in Chicago and their shocking 99-78 no-show at home against ferocious Illinois on Nov. 17? Blackwell wasn't performing like one of the best shooting guards in the country. He averaged 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds playing with a glove-like fit under Greg Gard and alongside Nick Boyd last season at Wisconsin. His role and the scheme at Duke are different.

He was looking like a potential bust.

All of that got put to the side on Wednesday night.

One of the most anticipated games of college basketball's November slate ended 77-63 in favor of the Blue Devils. Duke atoned (as much as it could) for its epic loss in last year's Elite Eight against the Huskies and staunched the bleeding on a rickety past couple of weeks. Blackwell had by far his best game in a Duke uniform, finishing with 25 points on 7-of-11 shooting to go with five rebounds in a game-high 39 minutes.

With the win, 5-2 Duke avoided being the fourth preseason top-two team to start 4-3 or worse through the opening seven games. (Duke hasn't started 4-3 since 1982-83.) The UConn conquest marked Duke's first victory this season against a ranked team and its first against a high-major opponent.

"The difference in the game was Blackwell," Huskies coach Dan Hurley said. "That was the Blackwell that was the best player in the portal."

The Huskies (who fell Nov. 18 at Arizona) have taken back-to-back losses for the first time since the infamous 0-3 Maui flameout two years ago. Hurley said his team leaves Las Vegas with just as many questions as it had coming in. Duke, on the other hand, found a few answers.

And it all transpired because the 12-2 Blackwell run changed the game.

Can it swing Duke's season back in the right direction?

"Yeah, of course," Scheyer told CBS Sports. "And I think when you're going through a shooting slump like that, and not playing at your best at a new place, he just looked uncomfortable. ... We want him to be him, and I think he's trying to fit in, uncomfortable, and him playing that way changes our team. That's what we built our team on."

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures to a player in the first half of the game against the UConn Huskies at T-Mobile Arena. Candice Ward | Imagn

One of the foundational philosophies of Duke's program under Scheyer is what he calls "competitive spirit." It means to constantly play with alacrity, animation and verve. Duke had that most of the night against Connecticut. Whether you were in T-Mobile Arena or watching on Prime Video (this being the first game the Devils played on Amazon Prime as part of their bold new scheduling venture that's bringing in millions for the program and its players), Duke's morph back to its typical collective self was clear. The energy, enthusiasm, defensive competitiveness. It looked like a different team from the one that failed against a pair of rugged Big Ten teams in the past two weeks.

And it wasn't just those two losses that were worrying. In an off-radar result, the Blue Devils played deep into the night on Saturday and beat middling Washington State in Palm Springs, but that was a 78-74 finish and largely escaped scrutiny after Duke staggered in the final five minutes of the game after leading comfortably most of the night. The coaching staff was just as irked by that result as the two losses.

"It was a win, but it didn't feel like a win," associate head coach Chris Carrawell told CBS Sports.

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Duke entered Wednesday night hitting 28% of its 3-point attempts, its worst to start a season through six games in the last 20 years. Against the Huskies: 47% via 8-for-17 shooting from deep. The one thing Duke had consistently done this season is defend the 3. It entered the game holding teams to 23.1% from beyond the arc. UConn was 11-of-37 (29.7%) and could not 3-ball its way back into the game late.

The performance had carryover from the day before. Duke had its best practice all season on Tuesday, per Scheyer and Carrawell. It was lively, talkative, loose, intense, responsive. There was something about those two hours inside Impact Basketball Academy in Las Vegas that felt more attuned than any other over the previous four months.

"We had a great practice yesterday talking, taking joy in each other, seeing each other win and just getting after it," Blackwell said. "We lost that a little bit in the games we've had."

A great practice led to Scheyer snipping his rotation. Only six players logged more than 11 minutes (the seventh was sophomore wing Sebastian Wilkins at 11) against UConn.

"I just think this thing is so mental," Scheyer said. "It's so mental with the games we've played, what they're hearing. And our guys just said, you know what, screw this. We've got to throw ourselves into it. The only way is to fight your way out of it, right? And that's what they did, and they came to practice that way."

The product on the floor Wednesday night in Las Vegas was evidence that Duke was not wildly overrated in the preseason. It's got the pieces, it's got the talent, it's got the coaching to get its way back into the upper echelon of the sport. The ride in the nonconference is probably going to be the bumpiest of Scheyer's career, but Scheyer leaning into the difficulty is probably a necessary reaction to the way Duke was blasted out of the NCAA Tournament the past two years by Houston and UConn.

If Blackwell can be the team's scoring alpha, and if he can give Duke 20 or more points on most nights against good teams, that feels like this season's foundational pillar to keeping Duke among the cadre of developing national title contenders.

Wednesday was just one really good win, but it seems like Duke needed it to hold off some serious questions about Scheyer facing the biggest crisis of his young coaching career. Those questions still may come; a road game against No. 3 Florida is next on Tuesday. Duke could well lose that one, and understandably so. If nothing else, UConn brought some breathing room and a chance to have some confidence — for Blackwell, for everyone in this program — heading into that tempest of a test awaiting Tuesday night.