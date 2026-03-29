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Duke vs. UConn live updates: Score, highlights, analysis as Blue Devils battle Huskies in Elite Eight game

Live score, highlights and updates Saturday as Duke and UConn clash for a spot in the 2026 Final Four

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WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Two of college basketball's most storied programs meet with a trip to the Final Four on the line when Duke and UConn square off in the nation's capital Sunday night.

Duke has had no shortage of challenges this NCAA Tournament and has had no shortage of perseverance overcoming them. The top-seeded Blue Devils trailed 16-seed Siena by double digits in the second half before rallying to win. After blowing out TCU in the second round, Duke trailed St. John's by double digits in the second half in the Sweet 16. But behind a miraculous recovery and performance by Caleb Foster -- who had broken his foot three weeks earlier -- the Blue Devils again rallied, showing they are toughness personified.

"Ninety-nine percent of guys do not come back to play under the circumstances of what's happened to him," Jon Scheyer said. "It was incredible the way he willed us. There's no analytics. There's no stats that can measure how big this dude's heart is for what he did."

Foster -- who is questionable for tonight's game -- finished with 11 points, Isaiah Evans has 25, and Cameron Boozer had 22.

Now, they face another veteran-laden Big East team, this one with major championship pedigree. UConn, champion in 2023 and 2024, is back in full force. The Huskies' outstanding frontcourt of two-time national champion Alex Karaban and tournament breakout Tarris Reed Jr. is proving near-impossible to stop. That was the case in Friday's Sweet 16 win over Michigan State, when the two combined for the team's final 11 points and 24 of its 32 in the second half.

Despite being two of the country's most successful programs of the past 30 years, Duke and UConn haven't met since 2014 and haven't met in the NCAA Tournament since 2004, when the Huskies won by one point in the Final Four.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with live updates, analysis and highlights as Duke battles UConn in the Elite Eight. Keep it locked here as the Blue Devils and the Huskies clash with a trip to the Final Four on the line, and you can watch all the action on March Madness Live

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2026 March Madness predictions: NCAA bracket expert picks, odds for Elite Eight games on Sunday

All season long, Duke has been elite in winning time, locking down on defense for crunch time possessions and letting Cam Boozer be the engine of the offense in the final minutes. The Blue Devils have not, however, been an elite team early in games and frequently found themselves problem-solving within a contest to get control of the game. Duke was trailing at halftime in two of its three NCAA Tournament games, only leading by four points against TCU in the Round of 32. UConn, meanwhile, got off to a blistering start against Michigan State, outscoring the Spartans 25-6 in the first 10 minutes and that ability to start on the front foot will be important to set the tone in this heavyweight battle. Look for UConn to scheme up lots of creative ways to get Tarris Reed touches early and potentially draw some fouls against Boozer, which could lead to crucial first-half minutes with Duke's star on the bench. So between Duke's slow starts and UConn's plan to get its big man going, we're going to back the Huskies for the first 20 minutes and then buckle up for what should be a thrill ride of a game the rest of the way. Pick: UConn 1H +2.5

2026 March Madness predictions: NCAA bracket expert picks, odds for Elite Eight games on Sunday
Chip Patterson
2026 March Madness predictions: NCAA bracket expert picks, odds for Elite Eight games on Sunday
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