Duke vs. UConn live updates: Score, highlights, analysis as Blue Devils battle Huskies in Elite Eight game

2026 March Madness predictions: NCAA bracket expert picks, odds for Elite Eight games on Sunday
All season long, Duke has been elite in winning time, locking down on defense for crunch time possessions and letting Cam Boozer be the engine of the offense in the final minutes. The Blue Devils have not, however, been an elite team early in games and frequently found themselves problem-solving within a contest to get control of the game. Duke was trailing at halftime in two of its three NCAA Tournament games, only leading by four points against TCU in the Round of 32. UConn, meanwhile, got off to a blistering start against Michigan State, outscoring the Spartans 25-6 in the first 10 minutes and that ability to start on the front foot will be important to set the tone in this heavyweight battle. Look for UConn to scheme up lots of creative ways to get Tarris Reed touches early and potentially draw some fouls against Boozer, which could lead to crucial first-half minutes with Duke's star on the bench. So between Duke's slow starts and UConn's plan to get its big man going, we're going to back the Huskies for the first 20 minutes and then buckle up for what should be a thrill ride of a game the rest of the way. Pick: UConn 1H +2.5