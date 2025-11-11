No. 4 Duke will look to continue its strong start to the 2025-26 season against Army on Tuesday on CBS Sports Network. The Blue Devils are off to a 2-0 start to the season after picking up wins over Texas and Western Carolina, while Army is coming off an 83-76 loss to St. Thomas (Minnesota).

This game will be the ultimate crossover for former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. He graduated from West Point and began his head coaching career with Army before taking the job with the Blue Devils in 1980. The last time the Blue Devils played at West Point was 1997.

The Blue Devils are entering a new era after reigning CBS Sports National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg departed to the NBA. Duke is led by star freshman Cameron Boozer, who is a projected top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He is coming off his best performance of the season after posting 25 points in a blowout win over Western Carolina.

Army is led by Kevin McCarthy and Jackson Furman, who both enter this matchup averaging 16 points per game. McCarthy scored a team-high 18 points during the Black Knights' 73-49 win over SUNY-Maritime.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Duke's matchup with Army on Tuesday.

Where to watch Duke vs. Army live

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Duke vs. Army prediction, picks

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Duke looked strong during the second half of its win over Texas last week. The Blue Devils should be able to cruise to a victory behind the play of Boozer, who looks like a legit candidate for National Player of the Year. Boozer's supporting cast (Isaiah Evans, Dame Sarr and Caleb Foster) is also strong. The Blue Devils cover the spread behind a big night from Boozer, who will record his second double-double of the season. Pick: Duke -30.5

